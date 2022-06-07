Brandon Moreno responds to Deiveson Figueiredo threatening to leave the flyweight division: “Nobody cares”

UFC flyweight contender Brandon Moreno doesn’t take Deiveson Figueiredo’s threat to leave the division seriously.

The 28-year-old is set to face Kai Kara-France at UFC 277 in July. The bout is slated to be an interim title bout, due to the champion being on the shelf. Deiveson Figueiredo has stated that he’s expected to be out until the winter due to a hand injury.

However, following the interim title fight announcement, the Brazilian has been upset to put it lightly. In recent interviews, the flyweight champion has stated that he’s thinking about leaving the 125-pound division due to the booking. Figueiredo has also stated that he’ll need a pay increase to stay at flyweight.

Brandon Moreno doesn’t seem to think anyone cares about Deiveson Figueiredo leaving the division. The former flyweight champion discussed the situation on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani.

“I don’t know what he’s thinking right now, [whether] it’s really for the money, or he’s kind of scared. I don’t want to say he’s scared, it’s too much trash talk. I’m sick of trash talk with this guy. I’m done with that. But I don’t know. He doesn’t want to fight, and that’s it. I know I have an important matchup against Kara-France, but hopefully, I can see him again before the end of the year. He’s saying a lot of different, crazy stuff like, ‘Oh, I want more money and if the UFC doesn’t give me more money, I’m going to go to bantamweight.’ (h/t MMAFighting)

“Like anybody cares, man. Nobody cares. It’s not like he’s moving to 135 and the UFC is going to go, ‘Oh, OK, you’re going to move to 135? I’m going to give you more money now.’”

