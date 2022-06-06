Deiveson Figueiredo “very upset” with the UFC for creating an interim flyweight title, says the promotion will need to increase his pay to remain at 125lbs

Apparently Deiveson Figueiredo is ‘very upset’ with the UFC for creating an interim flyweight title.

In speaking with ‘MMA fighting‘ the reigning UFC flyweight champion said:

“I’m very upset, and I’ll send the UFC all the exams I have that prove my injury, because I’ve heard that they haven’t received these document who believes the UFC decided in favor of an interim belt meaning they don’t fully believe he needs to be sidelined until October or November.”

Continuing Deiveson Figueiredo said:

“Of course that’s what happened, man. I think there was some miscommunication, the UFC was supposed to get these documents that prove my injury, but, from what I’ve heard, the UFC hasn’t received it. They could’ve reached out to me to know if I was ok instead of booking a fight for an interim belt.

“That was bullshit. I’ve saved a main event in the UFC, doing the quickest turnaround in the history of the UFC as a champion, and now I’m getting ripped off. The belt is mine. There’s no other belt, except for this plastic belt, this joke they’re doing between Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France.”

Finishing Deiveson Figueiredo said:

“I already wanted (to move up) but still wanted to fight three more fights in the division. With this decision (to create an interim title), they’ve made my decision to go up sooner 95 percent more likely.”

“They’re two guys who are at the top, but I think they put the wrong guy to fight Brandon Moreno. I think the guy to fight him should be (Alexandre) Pantoja. I don’t know what happens with the UFC, we don’t see them valuing Pantoja. They don’t give the opportunity to a good fighter like Pantoja.”

“I wanna be 100 percent. I’m the champion, and if I’m 100 percent, rest assured that it won’t be easy to take this belt from me.”

