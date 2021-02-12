Tony Ferguson slams Conor McGregor for referring to him as ‘El Cockeye’ on his birthday

Tony Ferguson has fired back at Conor McGregor after the Irishman referred to him as ‘El Cockeye’ in a birthday message.

The former UFC interim lightweight champion, Ferguson (25-5 MMA), turned 37 today and was greeted by birthday wishes from McGregor.

“Happy birthday el cockeye.” – Conor McGregor wrote in response to a Happy Birthday message sent from the UFC to Tony Ferguson on Twitter.

McGregor’s sarcastic remark clearly did not sit well with ‘El Cucuy’, as Tony Ferguson promptly fired back at the former two-division champion with the following message.

It’s El Popeye Bish’ 🖕😎 Just Can’t Help It Huh? Such an Attention Whore. # BeGon’Thot 🥊💨 # BeYourselfBrutus – People Will Like You More # GP – 🌱 Champ 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 Champ Shit Only™️ Thee “Gold🥇Standard” pic.twitter.com/D9PBwYhedP — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) February 12, 2021

“It’s El Popeye Bish’. Just Can’t Help It Huh? Such an Attention Whore. # BeGon’Thot # BeYourselfBrutus – People Will Like You More # GP – Champ Champ Shit Only Thee ‘Gold Standard'”. – Ferguson responded.

After Conor McGregor suffered a TKO loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257, many thought the promotion may choose to match him up against Tony Ferguson next.

After all, ‘El Cucuy’ is currently in the midst of the first two-fight losing skid of his career, this after suffering recent setbacks to Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje.

Instead, the UFC is likely going to book a trilogy bout between McGregor and Poirier for this summer.

As for Tony Ferguson, his next Octagon assignment remains unclear at this time. Potential opponents for ‘El Cucuy’ could include Dan Hooker, Beneil Dariush, Paul Felder or possibly a rematch with Kevin Lee.

Do you agree with Ferguson that McGregor was acting like an “attention whore” with his post from earlier this morning? Who would you like to see Conor McGregor and Tony Ferguson fight in their next UFC appearances? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!