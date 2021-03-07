Multiple pro fighters accuse Aljamain Sterling of acting to take home belt

Multiple pro fighters are accusing UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling of acting to take home the belt at UFC 259 against Petr Yan.

Sterling and Yan met in one of three title fights at UFC 259. The two bantamweights went back-and-forth in the fight, but it appeared as though Yan was starting to take over in the later rounds. However, Yan made a huge mistake when he kneed Sterling in the head when his opponent was downed. After the doctor said Sterling could not continue, referee Mark Smith waved the contest off, declaring Sterling the winner by DQ. Yan became the first fighter in UFC history to lose his championship title off of a disqualification ruling.

At first, Sterling threw the belt to the ground in disgust, and it appeared he wanted nothing to do with it. Following the fight, however, Sterling did an interview with UFC analyst Joe Rogan, and many fans and fighters were critical of Sterling because they felt he was fine to continue since he didn’t have any problems in the interview. After UFC 259 was over, photos of Sterling wearing his belt and smiling were shared on social media. Not long afterward, a number of pro fighters took to social media to accuse Sterling of acting.

MMA referee-turned-podcast host Big John McCarthy and former UFC fighter Josh Thomson were both critical of Sterling during the latest edition of “Weighing In”:

Former UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo accused Sterling of acting:

He got concussed and he couldn't fight but he could conduct a full ass interview and tweet after… this is why an Olympic gold medal is greatest accomplishment an athlete could do! But hey @funkmasterMMA at least you know you could make it Hollywood. And I’m not evening hating pic.twitter.com/YNUUMRfbvs — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 7, 2021

UFC middleweight Darren Till criticizes Sterling:

Nominated for an Oscar this year are:

Robert de niro

Leonardo dicaprio

Margot Robbie

Aljamain Sterling #UFC259 — D (@darrentill2) March 7, 2021

Former UFC bantamweight champ TJ Dillashaw:

And the Oscar goes to @FakeMaster for Best Actor in a Title Fight and Petr Yan needs a crash course in the rules of the sport he was once champion in. Hey Petr now you’re a cheater too, bitch. — TJ Dillashaw (@TJDillashaw) March 7, 2021

Former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt on Sterling:

Why the fuck interview him, if he is so concussed ?? — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) March 7, 2021

It will be interesting to see what Sterling’s response to these comments about him “acting” will be. At the end of the day, Yan blew it big time and cost himself his title. However, the court of public opinion doesn’t appear to be on the side of Sterling at this time.

