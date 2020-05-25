Betting odds released for Conor McGregor vs. Kamaru Usman

The sportsbooks have released the opening betting odds for a potential fight between superstar Conor McGregor and UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

There have been rumblings in the last few days about McGregor potentially getting the next title shot against Usman at 170lbs, particularly if Jorge Masvidal fights Nate Diaz in a rematch instead. Usman’s manager Ali Abdelaziz has made it clear their camp is interested in a McGregor fight, so as crazy as it seems that McGregor could get a title shot at welterweight, there is a possibility that’s the case.

With a potential McGregor vs. Usman fight coming up, the online sportsbooks have released the betting odds for the bout. Check out the opening odds below, courtesy of BestFightOdds.

UFC Future Events Odds

Kamaru Usman -225

Conor McGregor +175

Usman opened as a -225 betting favorite. That means a $225 bet would win you $100. McGregor opened as a +175 betting underdog. That means a $100 bet would win you $175.

Considering Usman is the UFC welterweight champion, he deserves the title of betting favorite in this fight. Usman is a perfect 11-0 in the UFC and is coming off of a TKO win over Colby Covington at UFC 245 in what was the most impressive victory of his career to date. He has the wrestling skills to give anyone problems on the mat and on the feet he has shown improved striking ability, making Usman one of the most well-rounded fighters in MMA today.

As for McGregor, he is coming off of a TKO win over Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 to bounce back after a long layoff following his submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. The Irish superstar is the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion and has a 2-1 record at 170lbs in the UFC, with wins over Cerrone and Nate Diaz at the weight class, plus a loss to Diaz. He would be giving up some size to Usman in this matchup, but with his striking ability and KO power you can never count McGregor out.

Who do you like at these odds, Conor McGregor or Kamaru Usman?