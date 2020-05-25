Stipe Miocic weighs in on potential Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou fight

UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic has shared his thoughts on a potential super fight between light heavyweight champ Jon Jones and top heavyweight contender Francis Ngannou.

According to Miocic, Jones could win this prospective showdown with the right gameplan, but Ngannou’s infamous knockout power would make the contest interesting from beginning to end.

“That would be a good fight,” Miocic told MMA Fighting. “Interesting matchup. I think anyone fighting [Ngannou] is a tough fight cause he’s so explosive and he hits super hard. That’s the one equalizer.

“He might not be as technically sound as Jon Jones but he does have power,” Miocic added.

“I definitely think [Jones] can win with a great game plan but like I said anything can happen,” Miocic said. “You’re wearing small gloves, heavyweight division, dude throwing bombs. Anything can happen honestly.”

Like Miocic, many fight fans seem interested in seeing this matchup come to fruition. Jones and Ngannou themselves have also made no secret of their interest in the fight.

Unfortunately, the UFC seems to have other plans.

Despite the mutual interest of Jones and Ngannou, both say the promotion failed to pay them what they wanted for the matchup. That means that Jones is likely to continue to defend his light heavyweight title, most likely against Jan Blachowicz or in a rematch with Dominick Reyes, while Ngannou will have to wait for Miocic to settle his score with Daniel Cormier before he gets another shot at the belt.

What do you think of this assessment from Stipe Miocic? How do you think a potential fight between Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou would shake out?