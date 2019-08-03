Colby Covington claims the Kawa brothers are trying to turn Jorge Masvidal against him

Colby Covington is a longtime friend and training partner of fellow welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal.

‘Chaos’ will square off with former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler in today’s UFC Newark main event, and will be awarded a title shot should he prove victorious.

With that being said, the potential of Colby Covington eventually colliding with Jorge Masvidal inside the Octagon seems very probable.

Masvidal is currently on a two-fight win streak, scoring sensational knockouts victories over Darren Till and most recently Ben Askren in that time.

If a future fight with ‘Gamebred’ is forced to happen, Colby Covington claims he would have no problem continuing to train wiasvidal at American Top Team in preparation for the bout.

“Honestly, I could definitely train with him the whole training camp and help him and just to get ready for me,” Covington told MMA Fighting. “I’ll show him my wrestling, he knows all my stuff and I know all his stuff.”

Colby Covington continued by suggesting that Masvidal’s management, the Kawa brothers, are trying to turn his longtime friend against him.

“I wouldn’t have a problem with it but I think him and his management, the Kawa’s, the scum Kawa brothers [Malki and Abraham] would have a problem with it. Those guys are the shadiest in the business and they’ve tried to turn him against me. I wouldn’t have a problem with it but I think he would have a problem with it. He needs to make fights personal to go out there and if he needs to make this personal just for one fight and we do business then we become friends the next day, I understand that because this is the fight business.”

Who do you think would emerge victorious if Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal eventually square off inside of the UFC Octagon? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com August 3, 2019