VIDEO | Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov – Conor McGregor UFC 229 brawl from new angles

Shortly after UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov submitted Conor McGregor at UFC 229 in late 2018, he leapt over the side of the Octagon and attacked McGregor’s training partner Dillon Danis. In the subsequent moments, McGregor got physical with several of Nurmagomedov’s teammates inside the cage. It was one of the most infamous and chaotic moments in UFC history, and it resulted in multiple suspensions and fines for the fighters involved.

This week, the UFC released the Countdown episode for Nurmagomedov’s UFC 242 fight with Dustin Poirier, which featured some new angles of this frenzied post-fight brawl.

According to u/chris_theembeddedguy on Reddit, who works on the popular UFC embedded series, some of this footage has never been released before.

“The shot where we see Khabib jump into crowd from side angle hadn’t been released to my knowledge,” he wrote. “It was from one of the UFC specialty cameras that film the fight.”

Given the way the UFC 229 fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor ended, there has been discussion about a potential rematch between them ever since. Nurmagomedov, however, doesn’t seem interested in fighting McGregor again. In fact, as his fight with Poirier draws closer, he’s been reluctant to even discuss McGregor.

“I don’t think this fight can happen,” Nurmagomedov told ESPN last week. “This guy have to come back and make nine- or 10-fight win streak. Then we gonna fight. Maybe people who watch this interview, they think, ‘Oh, he think about this, but when UFC ask this guy to fight Conor for millions of dollars, this guy is gonna take it.’ No. Come back and show who are you. Fight with Justin, fight with Iaquinta, fight with Tony. Fight. Just show up. When he win last time? Three years ago and this guy wants to fight for the title?

”Dana [White], no need to call me. Why he have to call me about this fight? We talk with Dana sometimes, he’s a good guy, but don’t talk with me about this crazy fight. I want to fight real guys – Dustin Poirier, Tony Ferguson, maybe if one of the greatest athletes ever, Georges St-Pierre, wants to fight,” Nurmagomedov concluded. “I want to fight those guys. I don’t want to fight with a guy who never wins.”

Do you think we’ll ever see a rematch between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor?

