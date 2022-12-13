Magomed Ankalaev issues statement on his split draw against Jan Blachowicz at UFC 282: “It’s hard to describe the words”

Magomed Ankalaev still can’t believe he isn’t the new UFC light heavyweight champion.

Ankalaev was fighting Jan Blachowicz for the vacant belt at UFC 282, and when the fight ended, many thought the Russian would be declared the new champ. However, the judges scored it as a split draw and now, after a couple of days, Ankalaev has taken to Instagram to release a lengthy statement.

In the statement, Ankalaev vows he will become the champ in the future and plans to not leave his fights to the judges.

“Hello to all. It’s hard to describe with words the feelings I feel these days. My team and I have been working towards this goal for many years,” Ankalaev wrote on Instagram. “Probably this is how my life path is arranged, that nothing is easy for me, but I always know where and why I’m going. I know and believe that there is good in everything and this is no exception. I will not look for the guilty, I will prove it by case and will do everything to win this belt without giving the judges the opportunity to make decisions.

“I receive a huge number of calls, messages with words of support to my address, for which I want to say thank you very much to everyone who was sick and worried!

For me, the recognition of your hearts is much more important than what is written on paper. I want to say a huge thank you to everyone who is involved in my journey in this sport. The goal has no expiration date and we will definitely come back better and stronger!,” Ankalaev concluded.

Magomed Ankalaev (18-1-1) is coming off the draw to Blachowicz while prior to that, he was on a nine-fight win streak. During the win streak, he had notable wins over Anthony Smith, Thiago Santos, and Volkan Oezdemir among others.

