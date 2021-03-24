Alonzo Menifield gets new opponent after William Knight pulled from UFC 260

Alonzo Menifield will remain on UFC 260 but he won’t fight William Knight.

Menifield and Knight were supposed to fight on February 27 but Menifield tested positive for COVID-19 and the fight was postponed to this Saturday’s UFC 260. However, the UFC announced that Knight is out of the fight and has been rebooked to fight Da-un Jung on April 10. Menifield, meanwhile, will remain on UFC 260 and he will face LFA light heavyweight champion Fabio Cherant.

This is no doubt disappointing news for MMA fans as Menifield vs. Knight was going to be a very exciting fight between two knockout artists. It was also a pivotal fight for both men as the winner would’ve likely gotten a step up in competition. However, the good news is the fact Menifield will remain on the card.

Alonzo Menifield (9-2) is coming off back-to-back losses to Ovince Saint Preux by knockout and Devin Clark by decision in his return after a year away due to injuries. Prior to the setbacks, Menifield scored first-round knockout wins over Paul Craig, and Vinicius Moreira after earning an eight-second KO on the Contender Series to earn his UFC contract.

Fabio Cherant (7-1) went 3-0 in 2020 to get some hype behind his name after he lost to Aleksa Camur on Dana White’s Contender Series. Since the loss, he beat Erick Murray Jr. by submission, Yu Ji by decision and Myron Dennis in a five-round decision to claim the LFA light heavyweight title.

UFC 260 goes down on Saturday, March 27 and with the addition of Alonzo Menifield vs. Fabio Cherant, the card is now as follows:

Main Card:

Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou – heavyweight title

Tyron Woodley vs. Vicente Luque

Sean O’Malley vs. Thomas Almeida

Gillian Robertson vs. Miranda Maverick

Khama Worthy vs. Jamie Mullarkey

Prelims:

Alonzo Menifield vs. William Knight

Jared Gooden vs. Abubakar Nurmagomedov

Modestas Bukauskas vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

Shane Young vs. Omar Morales

Abu Azaitar vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

Who do you think will win, Alonzo Menifield vs. Fabio Cherant?