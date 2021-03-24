UFC 260 | Pro fighters make their picks for Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou 2 title fight

In the main event of UFC 260, Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou are set to rematch three years after their first fight. Heading into the bout, Miocic is a +100 underdog while the challenger is a -120 favorite.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their prediction for the scrap. The pros are torn on this but the slight majority believe Ngannou beats Miocic this time around.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou 2:

Vicente Luque, UFC welterweight: Miocic vs. Ngannou is a tough fight. I think Ngannou learned a lot from the first fight and is more intelligent in there. I think he will prove that here and get the knockout win.

Drew Dober, UFC lightweight: Stipe Miocic will defend his belt again. It will be similar to the first fight where he uses his wrestling to get the job done.

Dan Ige, UFC featherweight: Francis Ngannou 100 percent. His wrestling has improved and his power is still insane.

Eryk Anders, UFC middleweight: I don’t know if you can duck Francis Ngannou’s power twice. I think Francis will touch Stipe and he’ll get it done.

Kai Kara-France, UFC flyweight: This should be a good fight. Stipe Miocic could use his wrestling but Francis Ngannou does seem more well-rounded now so I think he can get the job done against Stipe.

Chris Gutierrez, UFC bantamweight: That is scary, they are both big boys and I’m glad there are weight classes. Both fighters have improved since the last fight but I think Ngannou lands one of his punches and gets the KO win over Miocic.

Gabe Green, UFC welterweight: I have to go with Stipe Miocic. If he can get out of the first round, it’s his fight to lose and he’ll use his wrestling again.

Julian Erosa, UFC featherweight: Oh man, Francis Ngannou is so good. I don’t think Miocic will be able to take those shots this time around and Francis will get the KO win.

John Castaneda, UFC bantamweight: I want Francis Ngannou but I think Stipe Miocic gets it done. I’m a big Ngannou fan but I think Stipe Miocic uses his wrestling again to control the fight.

Jason Witt, UFC welterweight: Stipe Miocic is the greatest heavyweight of all-time but Francis Ngannou has that one-shot power. It’s a close fight but I think Stipe wrestles and gets the job done.

***

Fighters picking Stipe Miocic: Drew Dober, Gabe Green, John Castaneda, Jason Witt

Fighters picking Francis Ngannou: Vicente Luque, Dan Ige, Eryk Anders, Kai Kara-France, Chris Gutierrez, Julian Erosa

Who do you think wins the UFC 260 main event between Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou?