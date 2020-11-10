Aljamain Sterling wants UFC 256 main event slot against Petr Yan after Amanda Nunes vs. Megan Anderson gets scrapped

UFC bantamweight Aljamain Sterling wants to fight Petr Yan in the UFC 256 main event after Amanda Nunes vs. Megan Anderson was scrapped.

Nunes vs. Anderson for the UFC women’s featherweight title was set to headline UFC 256, which takes place on December 12 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. However, that fight has now been scrapped and the card needs a new main event. With Nunes vs. Anderson scratched, Sterling — who was set to take on UFC bantamweight champion Yan in the co-main event — is now stumping to take over the main event slot of the card.

Check out what “Funk Master” wrote on his Twitter about the UFC 256 headliner.

I heard we need a new main attraction? Relax Uncle .@danawhite and kick your feet back. The Bantamweights got this. You just sit back and enjoy the Funk show! #UFC256 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) November 9, 2020

With the event just a little over a month away, the UFC doesn’t have many options if it wants to book a new main event for this card. Originally it was supposed to be UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns in the main event, but that fight has been delayed until 2021. Then it was Nunes vs. Anderson in the main event, but now that fight is off, leaving Yan vs. Sterling as the only title fight remaining on the card.

There is certainly a chance that the UFC could give Yan and Sterling the opportunity to headline the event and give the bantamweight division a showcase. But neither Yan nor Sterling has proven to be a PPV draw, so it’s likely the UFC will look around and see if anyone else is available. You have to imagine Conor McGregor would be the preferred choice if he’s available to compete, though it may be too short notice to do so.

Do you want to see Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan as the main event of UFC 256?