Amanda Nunes vs. Megan Anderson fight scratched from UFC 256

UFC 256, which is scheduled for December 12, has unfortunately lost its planned Amanda Nunes vs. Megan Anderson main event.

Nunes, who currently holds the UFC’s women’s featherweight and bantamweight titles, was slated to defend the former against Anderson. Regrettably, she’s been forced out of the matchup with an undisclosed injury.

Brett Okamoto of ESPN has the details:

Per sources, Amanda Nunes vs. Megan Anderson title fight at UFC 256 next month is off. More info to @ESPN shortly. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) November 9, 2020

Amanda Nunes is widely regarded as the greatest female fighter in MMA history. The two-division champ is currently on an incredible 11-fight unbeaten streak. She has beaten every other woman to wear UFC gold at featherweight or bantamweight—Miesha Tate, Ronda Rousey, Cris Cyborg, Holly Holm, and Germaine de Randamie (twice). She also holds a pair of wins over Valentina Shevchenko, who currently reigns over the UFC women’s flyweight division.

Megan Anderson, meanwhile, earned her UFC 256 title shot against Nunes with a pair of first-round wins over Zarah Fairn and Norma Dumont—a submission and a knockout respectively. Prior to those wins, she was defeated by recent featherweight title challenger Felicia Spencer by decision.

With this Nunes vs. Anderson matchup scratched, UFC 256 is now likely to be headlined by a men’s bantamweight title fight between champion Petr Yan and challenger Aljamain Sterling, which was originally slated to serve as the co-main event.

Here’s the UFC 256 lineup as it currently stands.

Petr Yan (c) vs. Aljamain Sterling — for the UFC men’s bantamweight title

Marvin Vettori vs. Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza

Junior dos Santos vs. Ciryl Gane

Mackenzie Dern vs. Virna Jandiroba

Dwight Grant vs. Li Jingliang

Tecia Torres vs. Angela Hill

Chase Hooper vs. Peter Barrett

Billy Quarantillo vs. Gavin Tucker

Dacha Lungiambula vs. Karl Roberson

Sergey Spivak vs. Jared Vanderaa

