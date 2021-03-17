Opening odds released for Robert Whittaker vs. Kelvin Gastelum

The opening betting odds have been released for the upcoming middleweight bout between longtime rivals Robert Whittaker and Kelvin Gastelum.

Whittaker was set to face Paulo Costa in the main event of a UFC Fight Night card on April 17, but Costa was forced out of the fight due to illness and replaced by Gastelum, who is taking the fight on short notice. Gastelum is coming off of a decision win over Ian Heinisch at UFC 258 just last month so he should be in shape and ready to go for this bout against Whittaker, who is coming off of back-to-back wins over Jared Cannonier and Darren Till.

With Whittaker vs. Gastelum now official, the sportsbooks released the opening odds for this middleweight title bout. Take a look at the odds below (via BestFightOdds).

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Gastelum:

Kelvin Gastelum (+220)

The oddsmakers opened up Whittaker as a -275 betting favorite (bet $275 to win $200) while Gastelum opened up as a +220 betting underdog (bet $100 to win $220). With Whittaker coming off of back-to-back decision wins over Jared Cannonier and Darren Till, and with Gastelum having lost three of his last four fights, Whittaker was pegged as the betting favorite.

Whittaker and Gastelum were the coaches on TUF 28: heavyweights and they were originally supposed to meet in the main event of UFC 234 in February 2019. However, the fight was canceled when Whittaker was forced out on fight day with hernia and bowel issues. The pair never ended up fighting due to Whittaker’s injury. Gastelum ended up facing Israel Adesanya at UFC 236 in April 2019, losing a unanimous decision in his failed bid to capture the interim middleweight crown.

Adesanya would then go on to face Whittaker at UFC 243 in October 2019, and he knocked him out to unify the middleweight crowns. Finally, more than two years after originally being scheduled to scrap it out, Whittaker and Gastelum will meet inside the Octagon.

