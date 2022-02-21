Aljamain Sterling can’t wait to beat Petr Yan and shove it in everyone’s face: “I’m gonna be so petty, man”

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling has indicated he won’t stay quiet if he’s able to beat Petr Yan at UFC 273.

As part of the early Q2 schedule for the UFC, Aljamain Sterling will defend his 135-pound title against Petr Yan in their highly anticipated rematch on April 9. The contest will follow on from their UFC 259 encounter which, controversially, ended in a disqualification win for Sterling that handed him the championship.

The two men have gone back and forth over social media ever since then and as the countdown to the second chapter of this rivalry continues, it appears as if neither man is going to let up.

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Sterling made his intentions – if he can secure the win – perfectly clear.

“So it’d be nice to make some money. And I can’t wait to do it and shove it up everyone’s asses and have them just—I’m gonna be so petty, man. I try to be humble about my wins. I always talk s*** before the fights with all my opponents, but I always be humble about the wins. But this one, there’s just something different where I feel like it’s deserved.

“And either way. Knock on wood, if things don’t go my way and he decides to do the same thing, that’s fine. I’ll eat it. I’ll eat it. I’m a man of my word, I back up my words, and I have no problem eating s*** if I lose. But at the same time, I really do in my heart feel like I’m better than this guy and I can’t wait to have everyone just suck it.”

Quotes via MMA News

