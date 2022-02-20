UFC Vegas 48 Winner Jamahal Hill Explains Why He Wants To Fight Jiri Prochazka “So Bad”

Jamahal Hill’s next bout won’t be against Jiri Prochazka but he’s still clamoring for the fight.

Hill took a major step forward in his career at UFC Vegas 48. He went one-on-one with Johnny Walker in the main event. It was a big spot for Hill and he maximized the opportunity, scoring a first-round knockout finish.

Speaking to reporters during the UFC Vegas 48 post-fight press conference, Jamahal Hill detailed why he’s itching to fight Jiri Prochazka more than anybody else (h/t MMAFighting.com).

“Right now, other than the Jiri [Prochazka] fight, not really [anybody I want to fight]. Everybody else is kind of tied up, and then the way that they fight and kind of like how they bring the fight out.

“The reason I want Jiri so bad, I feel like that’s a fight from both ends, it would be a banger. I think it would be promoted well and not too many other people have that star ability like that. I feel like I talk well. I feel like I dress well. I feel like I fight well. So I feel like I’ve got that swag. I feel like he was one of those guys.”

Jamahal Hill will have to wait for that matchup as Prochazka is expected to challenge Glover Teixeira for the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship in May. The bout is set to take place at UFC 274.

For now, Hill will look to build off the momentum of his highlight reel victory over Walker. Hill has two straight “Performance of the Night” bonuses and if he keeps performing the way he has as of late, he may get that Prochazka fight sooner rather than later.

Hill is likely to enter the top 10 UFC Light Heavyweight rankings for the first time in his career. He held the number 12 spot before taking on Walker, who was ranked number 10.