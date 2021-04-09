Ali Abdelaziz blasts “scumbag” Conor McGregor for not being a “enough of a man” to fight his “daddy” Kamaru Usman

Ali Abdelaziz has made it clear he doesn’t like Conor McGregor, and he continues to blast the Irishman.

After McGregor claimed that Usman was trying to mimic him with the activity and green panty night line, Abdelaziz went on TMZ Sports to slam the Irishman. According to the manager, he believes McGregor is too scared to move up in weight to fight Usman if he really has a problem with him.

“Conor McGregor is the biggest piece of sh*t scumbag in the sport. Kamaru Usman is a great father, great husband, he’s not a jacka*s. If you have a problem with him, fight the man,” Abdelaziz said about McGregor. “But we know Conor doesn’t have the balls. He’s not enough of a man to fight anything like Kamaru. He’s not enough of a man to even look him in his face. If he looks him in his face, he’s probably going to say, ‘hello, how are you? How you doing, sir?’ Because this is like a grown man fighting a little girl, right?

“The internet creates a lot of heroes. Everybody can talk s**t,” Abdelaziz continued about McGregor. “But, realistically, if you put these two guys in a cage, in a street fight, in the trunk of a car, in a jail cell, you know, who’s going to be who’s daddy. Kamaru Usman will be Conor’s daddy every day of the week.”

Although Abdelaziz believes Conor McGregor wouldn’t fight Usman, that isn’t for sure. He has fought at welterweight before and has brought up trying to become a three-weight champion. However, the Irishman is focusing on his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier, while Usman is set to rematch Jorge Masvidal.

Regardless, the rivalry between Ali Abdelaziz and Conor McGregor appears to be alive and well. As of right now, the Irishman has also not responded to these comments.

What do you make of Ali Abdelaziz blasting Conor McGregor?