Francis Ngannou hopes Jon Jones fight happens but believes Stipe Miocic is the “tougher” opponent

Francis Ngannou hopes he is fighting Jon Jones his next time out.

After Ngannou scored a second-round KO over Stipe Miocic to become the new heavyweight champ, many expected the Jones fight to be next. Yet, the former light heavyweight champ and the UFC are dealing with pay issues, however, Ngannou hopes the fight does end up happening.

“Everybody in this position would like to get compensated,” Ngannou said on the “Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson” podcast (via MMAJunkie). “Basically, a guy like Jones, he’s been around for very long and been doing this sport, and (the UFC) grows. I think there’s nothing wrong about (wanting to get paid more). But I don’t know what the deal is. I would like that fight to happen – that would definitely be the No. 1 fight.”

If the UFC and Jones can come to an agreement for the fight with Ngannou, the heavyweight champ knows it would be one of the biggest events of all-time. He also hopes the fight would take place in Africa.

“I think they can recreate ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ – the idea,” Ngannou said. “That would be something dope, and I’m definitely going to be a part of that. I wish they’d do it pretty soon, maybe something with Jones. We’re going to recreate ‘Rumble in the Jungle.’ That’s something epic, and now that Africa stands as a figure of combat sports, we have to go back to that.”

If the fight does end up happening, Francis Ngannou knows he has to worry about Jon Jones and skill set. However, the heavyweight champ believes Miocic is a tougher opponent than Jones.

“Jon Jones definitely has more tools in his pocket than Stipe, but I’m not sure he’s tougher than Stipe though,” Ngannou said.

What do you make of Francis Ngannou saying Stipe Miocic is the “tougher” opponent than Jon Jones?