Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega is ‘the greatest fight in MMA history,’ claims Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo believes Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega at UFC 266 was the greatest fight in MMA history.

Volkanovski was looking to defend his belt for the second time as he took on Ortega in a highly-anticipated bout. The two coached TUF and on the show, they began to dislike one another which only added to the excitement of the fight.

Although Volkanovski won the bout by unanimous decision and won four rounds, the fight appeared much closer than that. Both men had success on the feet but on the ground, Ortega had the champ in a guillotine and a triangle choke that somehow the Aussie got out of. For Cejudo, he says that back-and-forth and the swing of momentum makes it the best fight ever.

“The one I really like the most, I’m going to have to go to with Alexander ‘The Average’ (Volkanovski) and Brian Ortega,” Cejudo said on his podcast with The Schmo. “That isn’t, to me in my eyes, the Fight of the Year, but this is the greatest fight in my eyes in mixed martial arts history. It displayed striking, defense, escaping from submissions, takedowns, takedown defense, I mean it was everywhere.”

Henry Cejduo saying Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega is the greatest fight of all time is certainly up for debate as many didn’t even view that as the Fight of the Year for 2021. Instead, that honor went to Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler, but there is no question Volkanovski-Ortega is up there for 2021 as one of the best fights.

It’s also surprising to see Cejudo give Volkanovski praise as he has taken shots at the featherweight champ as he has angled to fight him. “Triple C” has been vocal about the fact he thinks he can beat Volkanovski and wants that challenge.

