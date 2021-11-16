Alexander Volkanovski sends a daunting message to Max Holloway: “Stop playing the games and all the bullsh*t”

UFC featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski sent a daunting message to Max Holloway, saying “stop playing the games and all the bullsh*t.”

Volkanovski was watching intently last Saturday at UFC Vegas 42 when Holloway and Yair Rodriguez met in the five-round headliner. It was an absolute war, but at the end of the 25 minutes, it was Holloway who got his hand raised by unanimous decision. Fans and media were expecting Holloway to call out Volkanovski given that he had a close loss to him last year on Fight Island, but “Blessed” instead listed several opponents. He mentioned Volkanovski as an option, but he also brought up Conor McGregor and Charles Oliveira.

Speaking to MMAFighting.com’s The MMA Hour following the amazing Holloway vs. Rodriguez fight, Volkanovski took a shot at Holloway. He told the former champ to “stop playing games” and to tell the UFC he wants the trilogy, otherwise he will move on.

“No, I’m not surprised, I’m not surprised… I’m the champ! You can say whatever you want, you can push all the bulls**t narrative you want but at the end of the day, you’re 0-2 and you’re trying to act like, ‘oh yeah, we’ll see’. Mate, you don’t want it? Don’t worry about it! I’ll get the next guy, there are plenty of people waiting… Stop playing the games and all the bulls**t, let the UFC know…you don’t want it, hurry up. We’ll see who’s next (then),” Volkanovski said (h/t SportsKeeda).

Volkanovski beat Brian Ortega in a great showing back in September at UFC 266 to defend his belt, and based on the rankings, Holloway should be next in line. This appears to be one of the few times that the UFC will be willing to do a trilogy fight despite one fighter technically losing the first two fights of the series.

