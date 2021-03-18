Alexander Volkanovski says no one gets “spoiled” like Max Holloway does, wants to get paid big money for trilogy

Alexander Volkanovski believes the UFC spoils Max Holloway like no one else on the roster.

After Holloway earned a dominant decision win over Calvin Kattar, Dana White said the Hawaiian would get the next title shot against the winner of Volkanovski and Brian Ortega. However, Volkanovski believes Holloway is getting spoiled by getting a third crack at him.

“Look, that fight is always going to be there. It’s always going to be a big fight, too. A lot of people still talking about it. So, that’s definitely a fight that will always be there. And I understand that,” Volkanovski said to Submission Radio. “And again, I’m not scared of nobody. But, I mean, at the same time, everyone’s gotta be real and understand that they’ve given Max every chance, giving opportunity after opportunity, spoiling him pretty, pretty good here.

“So, if you’re gonna spoil him, give me that money, and then we could talk. You know what I mean? So, that’s all it really comes down to,” Volkanovski continued. “Look, right now I’ve got Ortega to worry about. That’s all I’m focused on. Do I think Max will eventually happen? I think it will. But do I need to be paid? Yeah, I reckon we both should get paid good for that fight, because I think that’s going to be a big fight

“That’s a fight everyone does want to see. But at the same time, let’s remember, I’m 2-0 against the man, and no one gets spoiled like he does,” Alexander Volkanovski added. “But hey, Uncle Dana wants to spoil him with another opportunity. We’ll see what happens. But again, it probably needs to happen. But I’ve got Ortega in front of me. That’s all I’m focused on.”

In order for the trilogy between Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway to happen, the featherweight champ will need to beat Brian Ortega at UFC 260.

What do you make of Alexander Volkanovski claiming Max Holloway gets spoiled by the UFC?