Alexander Volkanovski responds to The Korean Zombie claiming he doesn’t finish fights

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski fired back at top contender “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung after his rival claimed the champ doesn’t finish fights.

The Korean Zombie criticized Volkanovski for not finishing fights in an effort to egg him on and secure a potential fight against the champion. Volkanovski saw The Korean Zombie’s criticisms and didn’t take kindly to them. In response, Volkanovski posted a photo of The Korean Zombie getting knocked out cold by Yair Rodriguez.

Take a look below at what Volkanovski wrote to The Korean Zombie on his Twitter.

It sure seems like Volkanovski and The Korean Zombie are planting the seeds for a future title fight against one another. Of course, that likely won’t be happening anytime soon as Volkanovski is expected to fight former champ Max Holloway in a rematch in his next fight. Volkanovski defeated Holloway via a wide unanimous decision at UFC 245 in a big upset, but the UFC is rewarding Holloway with a rematch after he’s been such a good solider for the promotion in the past.

As for The Korean Zombie, he is coming off of a huge knockout win over Frankie Edgar at UFC Busan that jumped him back into title contention in the UFC’s stacked featherweight division. Prior to that, The Korean Zombie defeated Renato Moicano by knockout after bouncing back from his loss to Rodriguez. Despite the loss to Rodriguez taking place in 2018, most have already forgotten about that due to The Korean Zombie’s stellar performances his last two times out.

If Volkanovski is able to get by Holloway for a second time and if The Korean Zombie gets a win over another top contender in his next fight, there’s a good chance we could see these two rivals duke it out in the Octagon by the end of 2020.

Do you think the UFC will book Alexander Volkanovski against The Korean Zombie?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/6/2020.