Coach Winkeljohn suggests the UFC should pay Jon Jones $50 million for Francis Ngannou superfight

Coach Mike Winkeljohn suggested that the UFC should pay superstar Jon Jones $50 million for a Francis Ngannou superfight.

Jones is currently involved in a financial dispute with the UFC related to a potential superfight against UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. Jones recently took to his social media to reveal that he told the UFC that $8 to $10 million would be “way too low” for a fight against Ngannou. “Bones” is looking for the biggest payday of his career and for a fight against Ngannou that seems destined to do huge numbers, he wants more money.

Speaking to Submission Radio with a potential Jones vs. Ngannou superfight looming, Jones’ striking coach Mike Winkeljohn said he believes Jones should get $50 million to fight Ngannou. Given the high stakes of the fight, it makes sense that Jones gets compensated heavily for this fight, and Winkeljohn believes that a number of $50 million is a fair one.

“Gosh, I look at the big fights … I think this fight can be easily as [big as] some of the big Mayweather fights out there,” Winkeljohn said of Jones vs. Ngannou (h/t MMAMania.com). “What did Floyd Mayweather make? A hundred million? I don’t know. You know, that type of thing. He was kind of his own promoter. So, Jon (Jones) has gotta share that with the UFC as far as on pay-per-view buys. But I don’t see why it wouldn’t be a fifty-million-dollar fight. And the UFC still makes bank, and is able to pay off a lot of the debt they have and go forward. I think the UFC needs a superstar like Jon Jones. I think Conor was the guy for a while, and he’s fallen off. But those big names is what makes the UFC money, ultimately.”

