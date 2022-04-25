Shu-Ki Fita #7: CQ.97

INTRODUCING CQ.97

CQ.97 is a SINGLE model built exclusively from Air Jordan XXIII’s. Its construction is TOE-DOWN and SOLE-to-SOLE. His Primary Color is BLACK (COMMON) and his Accent Color is LIGHT BLUE (RARE).

DID YOU KNOW?

Jess N/A and Brooklyn N/A are the two guys behind every aspect of Shu-Ki Fita, the brainchild of their creative collective called the N/A Lab.

Jess and Brooklyn are solely responsible for virtually everything you see with this NFT project: the artwork, the logos, the supporting graphics, the website, the mythology, the calculations–everything. If you look behind other NFT projects, you’ll see how exceedingly rare this is as most use outside artists-for-hire.

The two worked together at an international boutique design/build firm where they were involved in all facets of the company, running wildly custom and luxurious projects around the world.

It was their job to turn impossible dreams into reality, and their time there really turned them into people capable of doing nearly anything.

ABOUT SHU-KI FITA

Shu-Ki Fita is an NFT project centered around Shoe-Machine Fighters.

Shoe-Machines, or “Shu-Ki’s” as they’re called, are 1-of-1 NFTs, digitally manufactured by a single artist, who uses Air Jordans to form Mecha robots.

64 Shu Ki’s have entered into our galaxy via NFT blockchain technology. These robots are now set to do battle in a March Madness-style tournament–MACHINE MADNESS 2022!

In the upcoming weeks we will continue introducing a new Shu-Ki every day. All 64 of these super mech NFTs will become available for you to own and collect via OpenSea marketplace at the commencement of the tournament.

So stay tuned for more fighter debuts; info about how to collect and become involved; news about physical art prizes; and terabytes more of the Shu-Ki Fita universe.

And in the meantime check out ShuKiFita.com and the gallery of physical art that holders will receive.

Welcome to Shu-Ki Fita. Are you ready to step into battle with us?