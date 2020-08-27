Anderson Silva still interested in a super fight with “the best one in the sport,” Conor McGregor

Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva is expected to retire from MMA after his October 31 fight with Uriah Hall, but the Brazilian legend is still interested in a clash with former UFC lightweight and featherweight champ Conor McGregor.

Silva explained his interest in a fight with McGregor during an interview with ESPN this week.

“It’s two strikers and I think for me, I go challenge myself, and every single martial arts technique I train in my entire life,” Silva said (via The Mac Life). “Because Conor is very athletic, he’s very [technical and] he’s a good striker. In my mind, it’s just everybody fight with Conor and don’t realize that Conor is the best one in this sport and [they] try to do something better than Conor. But this is not happen because Conor is so smart. Conor have the different time for everybody inside the cage. You know? Especially when you fight strikers.

“Of course, when you see the fight with Conor and Khabib [Nurmagomedov], Khabib is completely different,” Silva added. “Khabib is the beast. But when you talking about strikers, this is a good fight for fans.”

UFC President Dana White recently divulged that Anderson Silva will most likely retire after his fight with Hall. Speaking to ESPN, Silva echoed the UFC boss’s comments, but certainly seemed to leave the door open a crack, perhaps in case a fight with McGregor ever becomes possible.

“Maybe this is my last fight,” Silva said. “That’s why I’m training hard every day, doing my best. My whole team has come to help me. Everybody is in quarantine to start training. I’m very excited, because I think this is my last performance inside the cage, for my fans. We’ll see.”

Conor McGregor, of course, is currently retired, so for this matchup to materialize, the Irishman would have to end his retirement and Silva would have to delay his.

Do you think it will happen?