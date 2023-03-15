Canelo Alvarez set to fight in Mexico for the first time in 11 years against John Ryder

Boxing star Canelo Alvarez will fight in Mexico for the first time in over a decade when he battles John Ryder on May 6.

After making the United States his boxing home for the last 11 years, many will forget that Canelo Alvarez hasn’t competed in his home country since late 2011. On that night in Mexico City, he knocked out Kermit Cintrón in the fifth round.

Now, all these years later, he’s back. The Mexican star will collide with John Ryder at Estadio Akron in Guadalajara with over 40,000 fans expected to be in attendance. When he does, he’ll be putting his WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring super middleweight titles on the line.

When speaking about the bout, Canelo had the following to say.

Canelo Alvarez vs John Ryder first face-off ahead of May 6th… [📽️ @MatchroomBoxing] pic.twitter.com/ScOUCzLevW — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) March 14, 2023

“I feel really happy to be coming back in May, because following my surgery, I was unsure of when I’d be coming back,” Alvarez said in a statement. “Returning to the ring and coming back to fight in Jalisco, where I’m from, makes me especially happy. And in John Ryder, I’m facing a very competitive fighter.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

Canelo is back

There is no bigger active star in boxing than Canelo Alvarez. The 32-year-old, by all accounts, is as hungry and confident as he’s ever been in his career.

Last year, of course, wasn’t his finest hour. He lost to Dmitry Bivol before defeating Gennady Golovkin in their trilogy fight, which proved to be a slightly disappointing contest.

If he can return in style against Ryder, though, and secure his first finish since late 2021, he’ll be back in the good books in a big way.

Are you excited to see Canelo Alvarez get back into the ring in May? Do you believe John Ryder is a significant challenge? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!