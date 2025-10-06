Stephen Irvine aims to extend four-fight win streak at ONE Friday Fights 128 on October 10

By BJPENN.COM Staff - October 5, 2025
Stephen Irvine

Contract dreams fuel an action-packed ONE Friday Fights 128 at Bangkok’s iconic Lumpinee Stadium. ONE Championship returns with 12 matchups on Friday, October 10, featuring athletes chasing life-changing $100,000 contracts and main roster opportunities.

Scotland’s Stephen Irvine headlines against Thailand’s Rambong Sor Therapat in 130-pound Muay Thai action between fighters who overcame tremendous hardship. The 25-year-old “El Matador” rides a four-fight winning streak at ONE Friday Fights, bringing elusive technical style and devastating elbows into this crucial matchup.

Irvine started training at 6 years old after his father took him to the gym. After dominating the European junior scene with over 100 amateur fights, he chases his dream of following teammate Nico Carrillo’s path to ONE Championship glory.

Rambong’s story embodies martial arts’ transformative power. Growing up so poor that his family of gardeners had to ask neighbors for food, the 28-year-old used fight earnings to put himself through university, earning a sports science degree.

After his seven-fight winning streak was snapped, the southpaw pressure fighter is determined to reclaim momentum and secure the contract that would change his family’s life forever.

Singdomthong carries family legacy into ONE Friday Fights 128 co-main event

Singdomthong Nokjeanladkrabang squares off with Sanit Aekmuangnon in 129-pound Muay Thai action between Thai warriors carrying family legacy. The 25-year-old represents the last active fighter from a remarkable Muay Thai dynasty featuring 13 family members.

Sanit carries his own ambitions. The only active fighter remaining from his village after his gym closed, he fights to support his 5-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter. Coming off three consecutive knockout victories, the aggressive clinch specialist enters with serious momentum.

International flavor continues with already-contracted Thai phenom Payakrut Suajantokmuaythai taking on Morocco’s Abdessamie Rhenimi in strawweight Muay Thai action.

Duangdawnoi faces Australian Kim Townsend in a highly anticipated 107-pound Muay Thai rematch. Townsend enters riding an incredible 17-fight winning streak including four Muay Thai World Championships.

