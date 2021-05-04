Alex Morono reacts after landing Donald Cerrone fight at UFC Vegas 26

UFC welterweight Alex Morono reacted to the news that he will be taking on Donald Cerrone at this weekend’s UFC Vegas 26 event.

Cerrone was expected to take on fellow Octagon veteran Diego Sanchez this Saturday night at UFC Vegas 26, but the fight fell apart when Sanchez got into a medical disagreement with the UFC and was released from his contract. The UFC has spent the last week looking for a replacement opponent to keep Cerrone on the card, with a number of fighters offering to fill in on short notice. In the end, the matchmakers decided that the right man for the job is Morono, who will step in on just six days’ notice to fight Cerrone this Saturday night.

Taking to his social media to react to the news that he will be the next man in line to fight Cerrone, check out what “The Great White” Morono wrote on his Instagram about the fight.

Coming to crack! Always excited to get into a gun fight, who better with than Cowboy. I’ve been training my ass off helping teammates prep for their fights and was very happy to be able to take this on 6 days notice! Kill or be killed!!! Catch it on ESPN+ Saturday night, May 8th. @ufc #ko #ufcfightnight #gbthewoodlands #fortismma

Morono last fought in December when he dropped a unanimous decision to Anthony Pettis, so he will be fighting back-to-back legends of the sport when he takes on Cerrone. Overall, Morono has been in the UFC since 2016 and he has racked up a 7-4, 1 NC record in the world’s leading MMA promotion overall. As for Cerrone, he has been on a slide and is winless over his last five fights overall, though he is always still a dangerous fighter.

Who do you think wins this weekend at UFC Vegas 26, Alex Morono or Donald Cerrone?