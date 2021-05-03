Donald Cerrone remains on May 8 card after Diego Sanchez fight gets canceled, meets Alex Morono

Donald Cerrone will fight on Saturday night after all.

Cerrone was originally set to fight Diego Sanchez, in what was going to be Sanchez’s retirement fight. However, the UFC ended up releasing the TUF 1 winner and a search for a replacement opponent was underway.

Now, just days away from UFC Vegas 26 on Saturday, the UFC has found an opponent for Cerrone as he will face Alex Morono. MMA reporter C. Contreas Legaspi first reported the news and BJPENN.com have been able to confirm the fight. The bout will take place at welterweight and as of right now, will be a three-round fight.

Donald Cerrone (36-15 and two no contests) could very well be fighting for his UFC job on Saturday night. “Cowboy” entered this fight being winless in his last five. Last time out he fought Niko Price to a draw that was overturned to a no contest after Price failed a drug test for marijuana. He had lost a decision to Anthony Pettis and was knocked out by Conor McGregor and Justin Gaethje, and lost a decision to Tony Ferguson before that.

Alex Morono (18-7 and one no contest), meanwhile, dropped a decision to Anthony Pettis back in December in a fight he took on short notice. He’s 4-2 in his last six with wins over Rhys McKee, Max Griffin, Zak Ottow, and Kenan Song. His other loss came by first-round TKO to Khaos Williams at UFC 247. There is no question if Morono can beat Cerrone on Saturday night it would be the biggest win of his career.

UFC Vegas 26 still does not have an official main event. Michelle Waterson confirmed to BJPENN.com she would headline the card against Marina Rodriguez at flyweight. Although that is the plan, visa issues are holding Rodriguez’s side up. Perhaps, the promotion decides to have Cerrone headline another card.

Who do you think will win, Donald Cerrone or Alex Morono?