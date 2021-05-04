Leon Edwards reacts after bout with Nate Diaz is pushed back until UFC 263

UFC welterweight contender Leon Edwards reacted after his scheduled fight at UFC 262 against Nate Diaz was pushed back to UFC 263 instead.

Diaz suffered a minor injury during his training camp that has pushed the fight against “Rocky” back about a month. Instead of the two rivals meeting at UFC 262 on May 15 in Houston, Texas, the two will now meet at UFC 263 on June 12 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Diaz vs. Edwards bout was is scheduled for five rounds despite it being a non-title fight, and it will be one of three, five-round fights that take place at UFC 263, along with Israel Adesanya vs. Marvin Vettori 2 and Deivieson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno 2.

Taking to his social media to react to the news that his fight has been pushed back, check out what Edwards said after hearing the news the Diaz fight will take place at UFC 263.

What’s already been written can’t be denied. #faith #strapseason #newdate #samemission

Leon Edwards has had a lot of bad luck when it comes to his fights staying intact this year. Twice earlier this year did Edwards have a bout against Khamzat Chimaev broken up after his opponent had to pull out due to COVID-19 health issues. Then, Edwards fought Belal Muhammad in March as a replacement opponent and that fight also didn’t go the way anyone planned when it was stopped in the second round due to an eye poke No Contest.

As for Nate Diaz, we haven’t seen him fight since November 2019 at UFC 244 when he dropped the BMF title fight to Jorge Masvidal via doctor stoppage TKO. Diaz has taken the past year-and-a-half off and he will now return against a top contender in the form of Edwards, who is one of the top-five ranked fighters in the UFC welterweight division. A win over Edwards at UFC 263 and it’s possible Diaz could get a title shot at 170lbs.