Alex Caceres admits he’s thinking about a move to Power Slap: “I think I could be pretty decent at slapping somebody”

Alex Caceres is pondering a move to Power Slap.

Caceres has been in the UFC since 2011 and has a record of 14-11 and one No Contest inside of the Octagon. ‘Bruce Leeroy’ has been a fan favorite and has fought at both bantamweight and featherweight, and although he is still having success, he is thinking about joining Power Slap.

Of course, Power Slap is the new Slap Fighting League created by Dana White which is set to debut in January. When it was announced, many wondered if UFC fighters would want to take part, and Caceres – who’s set to face Julian Erosa at UFC Vegas 66 – says he is interested in doing it.

“I have considered it, I think it’s hilarious, it’s cool, I don’t know, it’s funny. It’s pain tolerance. I’m pretty sure that’s what it’s mostly about,” Caceres said at media day (via MMAJunkie). “I figure I have pretty big hands; I know I’m like one of the only 145ers who wears large gloves in the UFC. I think I could be pretty decent at slapping somebody.”

When asked if he was okay with the potential brain damage from slap fighting, Alex Caceres made it clear tons of stuff aren’t good for you. Instead, he says it’s his life and other things have negative impact on your health as well.

“Neither is smoking cigarettes, neither is working in factory plants, neither is eating bad food or getting punched in the head for a living like I do,” Caceres said. “I mean, a lot of things are dangerous. Sitting still is dangerous. Being too sedentary can mess up your brain. So, yeah, take your chances. It’s your life.”

Alex Caceres (19-13) is coming off a decision loss to Sodiq Yusuff back in March. Prior to that, he was on a five-fight winning streak. During that win streak, he beat Seung Woo Choi, Kevin Croom, Austin Springer, Chase Hooper, and Steven Peterson.

Would you like to see Alex Caceres joins Power Slap?