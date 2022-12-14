Julian Erosa believes Alex Caceres won’t be able to keep up with his pressure, plans to “break him in the third round” at UFC Vegas 66

Julian Erosa has gotten his wish for the third straight fight.

After Erosa beat Charles Jourdain, he called out Steven Peterson and got that fight and won a decision. He then called out Hakeem Dawodu – and once again got his wish. Then, after his win over Dawodu, he called out Alex Caceres who he will fight at UFC Vegas 66.

“I’ve been calling him for a long time, and not for any disrespectful reason or I think I maul him or run through him,” Erosa said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I just always thought it would be a fun fight and those are the fights that I’m looking for. I’m looking for the Fight of the Nights.”

Although Erosa called out Caceres, it isn’t because he thought it would be an easy fight. Instead, he knows it will be a tough fight but that is what he wants as he wants to test himself.

However, Julian Erosa is confident in his ability that his cardio and pressure will be too much and he will eventually break Alex Caceres in the third round at UFC Vegas 66.

“It’s hard for people to realize the pressure, the cardio, the condition, the endurance, and the willingness that I have to fight,” Erosa said. “The willingness I also have to get knocked out to try and knock you out. You don’t know that until you are in the cage with me. If that’s the first time you are dealing with that it’s going to be too late. He’s a fun one because he’s elusive and a puzzle I need to figure out. But, over the course of 15 minutes you will see me kind of walking him down and just pushing the pace and pushing my cardio on him and I think I can break him in the third round.”

If Erosa does get the stoppage win over Caceres he doesn’t care what is next for him. Instead, he says his entire focus is on Caceres and will think of potential next opponents after the fight.

“All my fights with whatever the date the fight, so December 17, that is the last day of existence for me,” Erosa said. “I’m not thinking about December 18, or anything time after that. The one thing I’m focused on 100 percent is Caceres. After I fight him, regardless of the outcome we will take the next steps and figure out what is next.”

Do you think Julian Erosa will beat Alex Caceres at UFC Vegas 66?