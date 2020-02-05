Jon Jones takes aim at Corey Anderson while praising UFC 247 opponent Dominick Reyes

Jon Jones has taken aim at UFC light heavyweight contender Corey Anderson, praising his UFC 247 opponent Dominick Reyes in the process.

This weekend will see the return of the man who many consider to be the greatest of all time: Jon Jones. However, while his focus may be on Reyes who has been on an absolute ear at light heavyweight in recent years, Jones can’t help but bring up a few adversaries that could pop up down the road.

During the UFC 247 media conference call at the start of the week, Jones had the following to say about a potential fight with the aforementioned Corey Anderson.

“It’s a great fight for me, just because he’s undefeated and he’s the toughest guy out here right now,” Jones said (via MMA Junkie). “We had the choice of whether we were going to fight Corey Anderson or Dominick Reyes. That was the conversation I had with the UFC, and I chose Dominick Reyes because me and my coaches watched Corey fight and watched Dominick and we saw that Dominick was finishing people.

“I like this guy. I like Corey Anderson, and he can grind out a 25-minute fight and match my cardio. But Corey Anderson doesn’t really finish people like that. Dominick can finish people, which is way more of a challenge, way more scary of a fight. And that’s exactly why I did it.”

While Jones is right in suggesting that Reyes is capable of finishing people in impressive fashion, the same could now be said for Corey Anderson too. He was able to derail the hype train of Johnny Walker back at UFC 244 in New York City, finishing the Brazilian prospect in a little over two minutes in round one.

If Jones gets past Reyes and Anderson finishes Jan Blachowicz in his next fight, then the stars may align for them to meet.

