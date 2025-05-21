17-fight veteran pulled from next UFC Fight Night card in Las Vegas
One fighter has been removed from an upcoming UFC Fight Night card.
UFC Vegas 107 is scheduled to take place on May 31. The event will be headlined by a pivotal women’s flyweight matchup between Erin Blanchfield and Maycee Barber. UFC Apex will play host to UFC Vegas 107, but the card is now down one less fighter.
Octagon Update reports that the previously planned bout between Jeremiah Wells and Andreas Gustafsson is off. MMAFighting later confirmed the report. It’s been said that Wells was pulled from the card due to undisclosed reasons.
One Fighter Out of UFC Vegas 107 Card
It’s an unfortunate situation for Wells, who hasn’t competed since Feb. 2024. He has been attempting to get back inside the Octagon to shed a two-fight skid. After putting together a six-fight winning streak, Wells was submitted by Carlston Harris. He then fell short in his matchup with Max Griffin, losing via split decision. Time will tell when Wells will have the opportunity to get back in the win column.
As for Gustafsson, there might be some good news coming his way. It’s been reported that the UFC is seeking a replacement opponent. UFC Vegas 107 is 10 days away, and the top MMA promotion has been able to find suitable replacement options within that time frame in the past.
“Bane” eagerly awaits the call, as this is supposed to be his UFC debut. Gustafsson earned a deal with the promotion following an impressive showing against Pat Pytlik on “Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series.” Gustafsson scored a second round finish via strikes.
Keep it locked on BJPenn.com for the latest updates on the UFC Vegas 107 card. We’ll also keep you posted if the UFC is able to find a replacement opponent to share the Octagon with Gustafsson.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:UFC