Jose Aldo shares refreshing take on UFC matchmaking following retirement announcement

Jose Aldo has no issues with how he was booked at the end of his UFC run.

Aldo recently announced his retirement after falling short against Aiemann Zahabi in their UFC 315 clash. While Aldo lost the fight via decision, many fans felt the Brazilian legend did enough to have his hand raised in Montreal. It wasn’t meant to be, and Aldo has decided to hang up his gloves.

While some criticized the booking of Aldo in his last fights, the UFC Hall of Famer sees things differently.

