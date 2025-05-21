Jose Aldo shares refreshing take on UFC matchmaking following retirement announcement
Jose Aldo has no issues with how he was booked at the end of his UFC run.
Aldo recently announced his retirement after falling short against Aiemann Zahabi in their UFC 315 clash. While Aldo lost the fight via decision, many fans felt the Brazilian legend did enough to have his hand raised in Montreal. It wasn’t meant to be, and Aldo has decided to hang up his gloves.
While some criticized the booking of Aldo in his last fights, the UFC Hall of Famer sees things differently.
RELATED: JOSE ALDO EXPLAINS WHY HE DECIDED TO RETIRE FOLLOWING CONTROVERSIAL UFC 315 LOSS
Jose Aldo on UFC Matchmaking
During a recent appearance on “The Ariel Helwani Show,” Jose Aldo explained why it was better for him to be booked against young contenders towards the end of his career (via MMAMania.com).
“There are no regrets,” Aldo told Ariel Helwani. “I’m only grateful and thankful to Sean Shelby for the matchmaking, because it’s always going to be a show, regardless of the opponent. Whether it’s a young, up-and-coming fighter, I’m always ready. I don’t worry about myself or what I can do. I know I can deliver, and I was always prepared.
“I always told my coach [Andre Pederneiras]—if I’m getting superfights against older guys, that means I’m not there. That means the dream of being a champ isn’t there,” Aldo added. “I trained, worked, and wanted to be a champion. If I fought a guy like Cruz, maybe people would see it as, ‘These guys are older.’ Why put on the fight? Just for people to watch? That’s outside the dream of wanting to be a champion.”
Aldo’s legacy had already been set by the time he returned to the UFC after a stint in boxing. He always made it clear that he planned on capturing UFC gold for a third time. While it didn’t pan out for Aldo, he remained competitive until the end of his prizefighting run.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Jose Aldo UFC