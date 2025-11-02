David Onama speaks out following UFC Vegas 110 loss to Steve Garcia

David Onama fell short at UFC Vegas 110, and he’s issued a statement.

Onama entered the UFC Apex this past Saturday hoping to extend his winning streak to five. Ultimately, he was stopped by Steve Garcia via first-round TKO. It’s Onama’s first loss since 2022.

The “Silent Assassin” took to his X account to respond to the defeat. He appears to be in good spirits despite the loss.

Not the outcome I wanted tonight. Got caught early, but that’s part of the game. Respect to Steven Garcia and his team. Back to the drawing board. ’ll be back. Grateful for my team, coaches, and everyone who continues to support me through it all. Every setback is just a setup… pic.twitter.com/LTmbvnO0d3 — David A. Onama (@DavidOnama145) November 2, 2025

“Not the outcome I wanted tonight. Got caught early, but that’s part of the game. Respect to Steven Garcia and his team. Back to the drawing board. I’ll be back.

“Grateful for my team, coaches, and everyone who continues to support me through it all. Every setback is just a setup for a stronger comeback.”

This is the third loss in Onama’s pro MMA career. His other defeats were at the hands of Nate Landwehr and Mason Jones, but those were decision losses. It’s why the quick TKO loss was surprising for many fans, and the betting odds were quite close going into the UFC Vegas 110 headliner.

Entering Saturday’s fight, Onama was the No. 13-ranked UFC featherweight. Whether or not the loss to Garcia will see him slide down in the rankings remains to be seen. The rankings will be updated at some point this week.

As for Garcia, it’s a big win that extends his streak to seven. Garcia has called for bouts with Max Holloway and Josh Emmett. It’s hard to imagine he’d get a bout with Holloway, who moved up to the lightweight division, anytime soon.

Emmett may be a more likely matchup. Garcia is the No. 12-ranked UFC featherweight, while Emmett is ahead of him at No. 9. What’s next for Onama will be a story to watch in the coming weeks and months.

Keep it locked on BJPenn.com for the latest updates on Onama and Garcia.