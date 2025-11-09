UFC Vegas 111 Results: Uros Medic TKO’s Muslim Salikhov (Video)

By Chris Taylor - November 8, 2025
Uros Medic, UFC Vegas 111, Results, TKO, UFC

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 111 results, including the welterweight bout between Muslim Salikhov and Uros Medic.

Salikhov (22-6 MMA) will enter the contest sporting a three-fight winning streak, his most previous victory being a performance of the night knockout over Carlos Leal Miranda at July’s UFC Abu Dhabi event. ‘The King of Kung Fu’ has gone 3-2 over his past five Octagon appearances overall.

Meanwhile, Uros Medic (12-3 MMA) was last seen in action this past August, where he scored a 63-second knockout victory over Gilbert Urbina. Like his opponent, Medic has gone 3-2 over his past five fights overall.

Round one of this UFC Vegas 111 welterweight matchup begins and Medic comes forward quickly while pumping his jab. He lands a low kick. Muslim Salikhov with a knee and then a low kick of his own. Both men land low kicks. Medic drops Salikhov with a left hand up the middle. He jumps all over his downed opponent with ground and pound. The referee has seen enough and jumps in to stop the fight! WOW!

Official UFC Vegas 111 Results: Uros Medic def. Muslim Salikhov via TKO at 1:03 of Round 3

Who would you like to see Medic fight next following his TKO victory over Salikhov this evening in Las Vegas?

