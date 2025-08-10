UFC Vegas 109 Results: Steve Erceg defeats Ode Osbourne (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 109 results, including the co-main event between Steve Erceg and Ode Osbourne.

Erceg (13-4 MMA) will enter this evening’s co-headliner with hopes of snapping a three-fight losing skid. ‘Astro Boy’ has suffered losses to Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France since falling just short in his attempt to dethrone reigning flyweight kingpin Alexandre Pantoja in May of 2024.

Meanwhile, Ode Osbourne (13-9 MMA) was most previously seen in the Octagon this past April, where he scored a second-round TKO victory over Luis Gurule. Prior to earning that stoppage win, ‘The Jamaican Sensation’ had dropped three consecutive fights.

Jumping up a weight class for this fight! 📈 Steve Erceg vs @OdeOsbourne [ #UFCVegas109 | LIVE NOW on ESPN & @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/3oPjFkdTng — UFC (@ufc) August 10, 2025

Round one of the UFC Vegas 109 co-headliner begins and Ode Osbourne quickly gets to work. He lands a low kick and then a kick to the ribs. Another low kick from ‘The Jamaican Sensation’. Steve Erceg answers with a right hand over the top. More kicks from Osbourne. Erceg looks to get his boxing going. Ode Osbourne with a hard counter punch that stuns the former flyweight contender. Osbourne is countering really well early. His speed is noticeable. Erceg looks to force the clinch. Osbourne breaks free. ‘Astro Boy’ with a 1-2, Osbourne counters with a hook and rocks the Aussie. Erceg pops back up but is eating some big shots. He drops for a takedown and presses his opponent against the cage. Ode Osbourne hits a switch and takes the back of Steve Erceg. ‘Astro Boy’ scrambles and is able to reverse the position. He looks for a choke. Osbourne defends and then scramble and takes back top position. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC Vegas 109 co-main event begins and Ode Osbourne lands a clean 3-2 to get things started. Steve Erceg is really struggling with the speed of Ode early. ‘Astro Boy’ forces the clinch and pushes Osbourne against the cage. A good knee from Erceg. He lands another. Osbourne gets off the cage and then pushes Erceg against the cage in the same position. The fighters break and we are now back to range in the center of the cage. Steve Erceg with a nice jab. He goes high with a kick that partially connects. Osbourne shakes his finger as if to say no. A good body kick from Osbourne. Erceg counters with a hard right hand. He shoots for a takedown, but is only able to press Ode Osbourne against the cage. ‘The Jamaican Sensation’ breaks free but eats a body kick on his way out. A nice right from Osbourne now. Erceg looks for a single leg, but it is not there. Osbourne with a jab to the body. Steve Erceg charges in with a flurry and dives on a takedown that is not there. The horn sounds and we go to round three.

The third and final round of the UFC Vegas 109 co-main event begins and it could very well be one round a piece. Ode Osbourne comes forward aggressively and lands a nice left hook. Steve Erceg replies with a head kick which is partially blocked. A nice 1-2 from ‘Astro Boy’. He appears to have found his range after a poor opening round. A good right from Osbourne. Erceg with a 1-2. He looks for a single leg, but it is not there. A nice right hook from Ode Osbourne. The Aussie answers with one of his own. Big shots in the pocket by both men. Erceg dives on a double leg and gets it. He moves to half guard and has 2 and a half minutes to work. Steve Erceg moves to full mount. Osbourne looks to scramble but gives up his back. ‘Astro Boy’ locks up a body triangle and looks for a choke. Ode explodes and is somehow able to get back up. Erceg trips him right back down to the floor and is now back in full mount. He moves to the back after a scramble. He locks up a choke, but Ode survives to hear the final horn.

Back in the winning column! 👏 Steve Erceg earns the UD at #UFCVegas109! [ LIVE NOW on ESPN & ESPN+ ] pic.twitter.com/ieiFO31eN2 — UFC (@ufc) August 10, 2025

Official UFC Vegas 109 Result: Steve Erceg def. Ode Osbourne by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Who would you like to see Erceg fight next following his victory over Osbourne this evening in Las Vegas?