Dana White reiterates his belief that “Kamaru Usman is the greatest welterweight of all time”

Dana White has clearly picked a proverbial hill to die on with his claims that Kamaru Usman is the greatest welterweight in mixed martial arts history. This is a sentiment that the UFC CEO and president has stated over the last few years, with a recent laying down of a challenge for anyone to outline to him who the best 170-pound fighter in the history of the sport is.

This was expressed by the prolific combat sports promoter during an appearance on the Pound 4 Pound podcast, which features co-hosts Henry Cejudo and the aforementioned Usman. Dana White and Kamaru Usman had a playful moment referencing a past comment made by ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ that got under the skin of White. Usman infamously made a comment regarding his Emil Weber Meek fight that he fought at only 30 percent of his capabilities.

In a gesture that both teased Usman about that comment around the Meek fight while also giving him his flowers for where his MMA legacy is at these days, White said,

“You heard all the things that I said about you with your 30% comment, and now I’m sitting here today, and I’ll f***ing; whoever wants to debate it with me that you’re the greatest welterweight of all time.”

Dana White is intrigued by Jon Jones-trained prospect whom White compares to Brock Lesnar

Dana White seems high on the potential of a decorated Olympic gold medalist wrestler who has been carving out a name for himself in MMA and the world of DBX as of late. The prospect in question is Gable Steveson, who has a 1-0 MMA record with another victory authored shortly thereafter under the Dirty Boxing Championship banner.

During an interview with Jim Rome, White spoke of Steveson as being a physical freak and an incredible athlete who has competed at the highest level. White mentioned he has his eye on Steveson and offered up his oft-repeated sentiment of ‘we’ll see how this plays out.’ White also mentioned how it was a great thing that Steveson was training with Jon Jones, someone whom White is also known to verbosely tout as the GOAT.