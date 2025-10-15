Melissa Croden on UFC signing: “One of my most memorable moments”, “people will be surprised” at UFC Vancouver

By Dylan Bowker - October 15, 2025
Melissa Croden

Melissa Croden has established herself as one of the more exciting Canadian combatants in the world, and her debut with the UFC will see her positioned as the partisan favorite. At UFC Vancouver, ‘Scare’ Croden will clash with someone who recently had a five fight winning streak snapped in May. Despite being submitted by Luana Santos, Tainara Lisboa has secured some strong victories prior over the likes of Jessica Rose Clark and Ravena Oliveira.

When touching on Lisboa’s skill set and general resume heading into this UFC Vancouver fight with her, Croden said [via MMA Canada],

“She’s really, really well-rounded. I think this fight could go pretty much anywhere. So yeah, I know she; I’m pretty familiar with her striking style. Like I’ve dealt with people that have her striking style. And so it’s; I kind of like bullies. Like forward pressure fighters because I like to counter a lot. But I’ve been working on like a few different things to have in my back pocket to have the advantage in this.”

“And I think my wrestling and my grappling is; I haven’t had a chance to really use it. I haven’t had to. So I think it’s going to be like underrated. So [laughs], like; I like that people don’t know much about my grappling because yeah, I don’t think; I think people will be surprised by it when I get the chance to use it [laughs]. So yeah.”

Melissa Croden on “huge surreal feeling of relief” receiving her UFC contract

Melissa Croden is riding back to back LFA wins heading into this UFC debut but having spent nearly a year on the sidelines has had it’s challenges for the Alberta-based fighter, as Croden stated [via MMA Canada],

“I think like the last year or so has been really hard as far as like being patient and waiting. Trying to make smart decisions as far as my career as an athlete. So I don’t know. It’s required a lot of patience, a lot of internal motivation to keep showing up to training when nothing has been scheduled. My managers have been really helpful in that way to reassure me.”

“Tell me ok, we’re working on it, were pushing for you, the opportunity’s coming. I think I just had all the right people around me to guide me in making those decisions. But it has honestly been really hard to remain patient and not like take a bad match for the sake of taking a bad match and risking a loss. You kind of have to play a little bit of chess in this game to get to where you want to be.”

“So it’s been interesting navigating that side of things. Then when I found out, it was just like a huge surreal feeling of relief. One of my most memorable moments in my life, for sure. It was intense, it was really cool getting that kind of news.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

UFC UFC Vancouver

Related

Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo would "rather get into stripping than do BKFC"

Dylan Bowker - October 15, 2025
Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev face off just minutes before their fight at UFC 320
Magomed Ankalaev

'He'd quit!'...Alex Pereira scoffs at Magomed Ankalaev's injured rib he suffered weeks before UFC 320 revenge

Curtis Calhoun - October 15, 2025

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira isn’t buying what Magomed Ankalaev is selling in the weeks after UFC 320.

Davey Grant
UFC

Davey Grant eager to be the 'bad guy' against Charles Jourdain at UFC Vancouver: 'I'm looking to knock him out'

Cole Shelton - October 15, 2025

Davey Grant is excited to go into enemy territory on Saturday at UFC Vancouver.

Georges St. Pierre
UFC

Georges St. Pierre's advice to Aiemann Zahabi for Marlon Vera bout at UFC Vancouver

Dylan Bowker - October 15, 2025

Georges St. Pierre is regarded by many as the greatest fighter in MMA history and continues to provide advice to Aiemann Zahabi as he continues his own UFC career.

Khamzat Chimaev UFC introduction
Sean Strickland

Khamzat Chimaev alleges Sean Strickland brought a gun to the gym as UFC feud kicked off

Curtis Calhoun - October 15, 2025

UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev made some wild accusations against Sean Strickland stemming from their past training sessions.

Valter Walker poses on the scale at the UFC Rio official weigh-in

Valter Walker's return added to UFC 321 after days' notice fight cancelation at UFC Rio

Curtis Calhoun - October 15, 2025
Sean Brady
Sean Brady

Sean Brady defends accepting Michael Morales fight at UFC 322 instead of waiting for title shot

Curtis Calhoun - October 15, 2025

UFC welterweight contender Sean Brady defended fighting the unbeaten Michael Morales in a risky fight for his title pursuit.

Tai Tuivasa
UFC

Tai Tuivasa planning for UFC comeback in 2026 after having his 'lil break'

Cole Shelton - October 15, 2025

Tai Tuivasa is planning on making a comeback in 2026.

Petr Yan UFC fighter introductions
Petr Yan

Popular UFC analyst dismisses Petr Yan's chances against Merab Dvalishvili in rematch

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 15, 2025

One well-known UFC analyst and coach isn’t convinced that Petr Yan can find an answer against Merab Dvalishvili.

UFC CEO Dana White ringside
Merab Dvalishvili

Dana White admits his opinion has changed on current UFC champion

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 15, 2025

Dana White has warmed up to a reigning UFC champion, who is on the verge of history.