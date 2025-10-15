Tai Tuivasa planning for UFC comeback in 2026 after having his ‘lil break’

Tai Tuivasa is planning on making a comeback in 2026.

Tuivasa hasn’t fought since August 2024, when he lost a split decision to Jairzinho Rozenstruik, which was his fifth-straight loss. Since the loss, he has been taking time away from the MMA, but the fan-favorite is looking to return to the UFC as he reflected on the past year on Instagram.

“IVE DONE SOME MAD SHIT. #blessed Fankyou for everyone that’s been apart of my journey and supported love and appreciate yahs all obviously not everyone are in these pics. But was just scrolling through havin a laugh fuck I’ve done some mad shit met and kicked it with the best. ALWAYS BIG LOVE TO MY BIG USO MARK HUNT. HE DONE SO MUCH FOR ALL US ISLANDER BOYS. FANKYOU. Not bad for a houso baby,” Tuivasa wrote on Instagram.

Tai Tuivasa sends a message to his next opponent

“I got heaps more banger pics in the vault. Big fankyou to fighting and the @ufc for some Fukin sick times. Blessed me with a lot has given me many opportunities I’m so excited to see what this next half of my career looks like. I’m still young and got heaps of cunt left in me. I’ve had my lil break I’m ready for what next years gunna bring. Whoever I’m fighting next come ready,” Tuivasa added.

As Tai Tuivasa writes, he plans on returning to the UFC in 2026. When and who he will fight is not known, but the heavyweight contender is confident he will return to the win column.

Tuivasa is ranked 11th at heavyweight, despite the losing skid. On the five-fight losing streak, he’s lost to Rozenstruik, Marcin Tybura, Alexander Volkov, Sergei Pavlovich, and Ciryl Gane. Tuivasa has notable wins over Derrick Lewis, Andrei Arlovski, Greg Hardy, and Stefan Struve among others.