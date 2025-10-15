Sean Brady defends accepting Michael Morales fight at UFC 322 instead of waiting for title shot

UFC welterweight contender Sean Brady defended fighting the unbeaten Michael Morales in a risky fight for his title pursuit.

Sean Brady vs. Michael Morales was recently announced as a big addition to UFC 322 next month at Madison Square Garden. Brady and Morales, two of the hottest welterweight contenders, will collide with a potential title shot on the line.

Brady seemed destined for a title opportunity, or a No. 1 contender bout at worst, after stopping former UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards earlier this year. Many were surprised when the Brady vs. Morales fight was announced due to Brady’s standing in the welterweight title picture.

But Brady is out to prove he’s the best in the world, and is willing to take down a surging contender like Morales on the way.

Sean Brady out to prove he’ll fight anyone as he plots UFC welterweight title run

During a recent episode of the Bradybagz Show, Brady defended accepting a fight against a lesser-proven contender over waiting for a title shot.

“I took this fight because fighters fight, and there’s literally no other options,” Brady said. “From what the UFC told me, this is it. This is the only guy I could fight, or else I wasn’t fighting until next year. And I’ve been trying to fight, and no matter what, we’re going to have to fight all these guys regardless.

“Michael Morales is a great fighter. He’s 18-0, he’s going to be around for a long time, he’s young, so whether I fight him now or I fight him later, I’m going to have to get to him eventually. So, f— it. I’ll get him out of the way now.” (h/t MMA Junkie)

Morales presents a unique challenge to Brady at UFC 322. The Dana White’s Contender Series alum has dominated his opposition, including a brutal stoppage against former title challenger Gilbert Burns in May.