Sean Brady defends accepting Michael Morales fight at UFC 322 instead of waiting for title shot

By Curtis Calhoun - October 15, 2025
Sean Brady

UFC welterweight contender Sean Brady defended fighting the unbeaten Michael Morales in a risky fight for his title pursuit.

Sean Brady vs. Michael Morales was recently announced as a big addition to UFC 322 next month at Madison Square Garden. Brady and Morales, two of the hottest welterweight contenders, will collide with a potential title shot on the line.

Brady seemed destined for a title opportunity, or a No. 1 contender bout at worst, after stopping former UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards earlier this year. Many were surprised when the Brady vs. Morales fight was announced due to Brady’s standing in the welterweight title picture.

But Brady is out to prove he’s the best in the world, and is willing to take down a surging contender like Morales on the way.

Sean Brady out to prove he’ll fight anyone as he plots UFC welterweight title run

During a recent episode of the Bradybagz Show, Brady defended accepting a fight against a lesser-proven contender over waiting for a title shot.

“I took this fight because fighters fight, and there’s literally no other options,” Brady said. “From what the UFC told me, this is it. This is the only guy I could fight, or else I wasn’t fighting until next year. And I’ve been trying to fight, and no matter what, we’re going to have to fight all these guys regardless.

“Michael Morales is a great fighter. He’s 18-0, he’s going to be around for a long time, he’s young, so whether I fight him now or I fight him later, I’m going to have to get to him eventually. So, f— it. I’ll get him out of the way now.” (h/t MMA Junkie)

Morales presents a unique challenge to Brady at UFC 322. The Dana White’s Contender Series alum has dominated his opposition, including a brutal stoppage against former title challenger Gilbert Burns in May.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Michael Morales Sean Brady UFC Videos

Related

Tai Tuivasa

Tai Tuivasa planning for UFC comeback in 2026 after having his 'lil break'

Cole Shelton - October 15, 2025
Petr Yan UFC fighter introductions
Petr Yan

Popular UFC analyst dismisses Petr Yan's chances against Merab Dvalishvili in rematch

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 15, 2025

One well-known UFC analyst and coach isn’t convinced that Petr Yan can find an answer against Merab Dvalishvili.

UFC CEO Dana White ringside
Merab Dvalishvili

Dana White admits his opinion has changed on current UFC champion

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 15, 2025

Dana White has warmed up to a reigning UFC champion, who is on the verge of history.

Khamzat Chimaev UFC entrance
Khamzat Chimaev

UFC champion Khazmat Chimaev teases risky game plan if he gets Alex Pereira fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 15, 2025

If Khamzat Chimaev gets to share the Octagon with Alex Pereira, he might just tempt fate.

Dana White, Conor McGregor, UFC
Dana White

Dana White opts against discussing Conor McGregor's 18-month suspension

Harry Kettle - October 15, 2025

UFC boss Dana White didn’t go into much detail when asked about Conor McGregor’s 18-month suspension recently.

Drew Dober

Drew Dober has rediscovered his love for MMA ahead of UFC Vancouver

Harry Kettle - October 15, 2025
Ilia Topuria press conference
Ilia Topuria

Dana White teases Ilia Topuria headlining first big UFC Paramount card

Harry Kettle - October 15, 2025

UFC boss Dana White has teased the idea of Ilia Topuria headlining the first big UFC Paramount card next year.

Kyle Nelson
Kyle Nelson

Kyle Nelson explains move back up to lightweight, plans to KO Matt Frevola early at UFC Vancouver

Cole Shelton - October 14, 2025

Kyle Nelson will be returning to lightweight at UFC Vancouver and is confident he will have success.

Ian Machado Garry appears at the UFC 310 press conference, opposite Leon Edwards in the cage at UFC London
Ian Garry

Ian Machado Garry refuses future fight with 'liar' Leon Edwards and cheers for Carlos Prates to 'spark him unconscious'

Curtis Calhoun - October 14, 2025

UFC welterweight contender Ian Machado Garry shut down a potential showdown with former teammate Leon Edwards after their upcoming fights.

Ronda Rousey UFC walkout
UFC

UFC analyst believes Ronda Rousey 'shouldn't be 'cleared' to fight amid comeback rumors

Cole Shelton - October 14, 2025

UFC analyst Din Thomas doesn’t believe Ronda Rousey should be cleared to fight if she does return to MMA.