Former UFC champion reveals key changes Alex Pereira needs to make in Magomed Ankalaev rematch

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 20, 2025

Alex Pereira is no longer the ruler of the light heavyweight division, but one former UFC champion believes “Poatan” can bounce back.

Pereira was challenged by Magomed Ankalaev in the main event of UFC 313 in Las Vegas. Entering the bout, Pereira was the reigning UFC Light Heavyweight Champion. In a competitive bout, Pereira struggled finding success while moving back. It allowed Ankalaev to be the aggressor in the fight, and he scored a unanimous decision win to capture the 205-pound gold.

Many expect Pereira to receive a title rematch and if that’s the case, a former foe can see the Brazilian bruiser regain the gold.

Jamahal Hill Reveals Adjustments Alex Pereira Must Make

In an interview with James Lynch for Home of Fight, Jamahal Hill expressed his belief that Alex Pereira can defeat Magomed Ankalaev with some key changes in his preparation.

“I think he can, I think he’s very well capable of making the adjustments that he needs to make to win that fight,” Hill said. “He’s going to have to be locked into the gym to where he don’t get tired. He’s going to have to bump his cardio up a lot because his output’s going to have to go up. His output with the kicks and those threats, I believe, adding more kicks and having a higher volume of kicks will get it done for Alex, but we’ll see.”

Pereira hadn’t lost a bout since being knocked out by Israel Adesanya in a UFC middleweight title fight back in 2023. “Poatan” moved up to the light heavyweight division and went on a five-fight winning streak. In that span, he defeated Jan Blachowicz, Jiri Prochazka (twice), Hill, and Khalil Rountree.

UFC CEO Dana White told reporters that a rematch between Pereira and Ankalaev would make sense. It’s important to note that this was not a bout confirmation, however. What UFC matchmakers ultimately decide to do will be a story to watch in the coming months.

