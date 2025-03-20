Former UFC champion reveals key changes Alex Pereira needs to make in Magomed Ankalaev rematch

Jamahal Hill Reveals Adjustments Alex Pereira Must Make

In an interview with James Lynch for Home of Fight, Jamahal Hill expressed his belief that Alex Pereira can defeat Magomed Ankalaev with some key changes in his preparation.

“I think he can, I think he’s very well capable of making the adjustments that he needs to make to win that fight,” Hill said. “He’s going to have to be locked into the gym to where he don’t get tired. He’s going to have to bump his cardio up a lot because his output’s going to have to go up. His output with the kicks and those threats, I believe, adding more kicks and having a higher volume of kicks will get it done for Alex, but we’ll see.”

Pereira hadn’t lost a bout since being knocked out by Israel Adesanya in a UFC middleweight title fight back in 2023. “Poatan” moved up to the light heavyweight division and went on a five-fight winning streak. In that span, he defeated Jan Blachowicz, Jiri Prochazka (twice), Hill, and Khalil Rountree.

UFC CEO Dana White told reporters that a rematch between Pereira and Ankalaev would make sense. It’s important to note that this was not a bout confirmation, however. What UFC matchmakers ultimately decide to do will be a story to watch in the coming months.