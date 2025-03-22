Superlek prepared for “explosive” World Title encounter versus Nabil Anane
Almost two years have come and gone since dual-reigning ONE World Champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 locked up with interim bantamweight Muay Thai titleholder Nabil Anane. So he’s expecting a much different encounter at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang.
“The Kicking Machine” defends his ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title against the Thai-Algerian standout this Sunday, March 23, inside Japan’s Saitama Super Arena.
The pair last met at ONE Friday Fights 22 in June 2023. There, Superlek annihilated Anane in less than three minutes. But the duo have reached new levels since, and the rematch has higher stakes than ever.
So in preparation, Superlek teases that he has some tricks up his sleeve. In fact, he hopes to surprise both the fans and the 6-foot-4 behemoth this weekend.
“This rematch will be different from the first fight because it’s a five-round fight with a World Championship belt at stake. This fight will be more exciting and intense,” Superlek said.
“I don’t want to predict too much. Let’s just say I think the odds this fight doesn’t go the distance are high. I want to showcase a surprising trick that everyone doesn’t expect, which I’ve prepared for, but I can’t reveal it yet. I guarantee this fight will be explosive.”
Superlek teases possible transition into MMA
Two-sport, two-division ONE World Champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 has dominated the striking world so strongly that other markets are now capturing his interest — namely MMA.
“The Kicking Machine” can’t deny he’s always had an interest in transitioning to the all-round sport. But with the flyweight kickboxing and bantamweight Muay Thai belts over his shoulders and plenty of hungry contenders in line, he knows he still has a lot on his plate.
“In the future, if there’s no challenge in Muay Thai and kickboxing for me anymore, I want to try MMA,” he said.
“I’ve always thought about it, but right now, I can’t do that because I haven’t achieved all of my goals in Muay Thai and kickboxing, which is to become a two-sport World Champion in both divisions, flyweight and bantamweight.”
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
