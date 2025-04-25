Sean Climaco aims to give Akif Guluzada a rude welcoming at ONE Fight Night 31
Flyweight Muay Thai striker Sean Climaco wants to teach rising star Akif Guluzada a harsh lesson when they meet at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II.
The brawlers lock horns on Friday, May 2, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium in flyweight Muay Thai action that promises to be memorable for as long as it lasts.
ONE Fight Night 31 marks Guluzada’s main roster debut. He graduated from the ONE Friday Fights series with two scintillating knockouts in three fights to earn a US$100,000 contract and stamp his name as one to watch.
However, Climaco will not conform to the youngster’s blitzing style. If Guluzada rushes in, the Filipino-American believes he’ll make him pay dearly.
“I just feel like he’s going to run into something he doesn’t see coming. He’ll dart in, and I’ll catch him,” he said.
“So I’m not necessarily going to say I’m going to be looking for it, but it will present itself when it’s there. And, of course, I’m going to go for the finish still.”
Sean Climaco believes his maturity will play key role in defeating Akif Guluzada
Sean Climaco’s in-ring experience may not be as lengthy as Akif Guluzada’s, but he believes being older and wiser will play into his hands at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II.
When looking at his 19-year-old foe, he sees a lot of his younger self. But now, Climaco has acquired maturity, resiliency, and composure.
He shown that across three outings in ONE Championship. He expects to display that difference in maturity when the bell rings.
“I’m at this stage of my career now, I feel like guys who are young and hungry that come guns blazing — I’m more like the patient fighter. Because back then, I used to be that type of fighter that always wants to go forward and go guns blazing,” Climaco said.
“So I feel like this is a step up for him to be facing a guy in his prime and more of a mature fighter.”