Sean Climaco aims to give Akif Guluzada a rude welcoming at ONE Fight Night 31

Flyweight Muay Thai striker Sean Climaco wants to teach rising star Akif Guluzada a harsh lesson when they meet at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II.

The brawlers lock horns on Friday, May 2, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium in flyweight Muay Thai action that promises to be memorable for as long as it lasts.

ONE Fight Night 31 marks Guluzada’s main roster debut. He graduated from the ONE Friday Fights series with two scintillating knockouts in three fights to earn a US$100,000 contract and stamp his name as one to watch.

However, Climaco will not conform to the youngster’s blitzing style. If Guluzada rushes in, the Filipino-American believes he’ll make him pay dearly.

“I just feel like he’s going to run into something he doesn’t see coming. He’ll dart in, and I’ll catch him,” he said.

“So I’m not necessarily going to say I’m going to be looking for it, but it will present itself when it’s there. And, of course, I’m going to go for the finish still.”