Sean Climaco aims to give Akif Guluzada a rude welcoming at ONE Fight Night 31

By BJPENN.COM Staff - April 24, 2025

Flyweight Muay Thai striker Sean Climaco wants to teach rising star Akif Guluzada a harsh lesson when they meet at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II.

Sean Climaco

The brawlers lock horns on Friday, May 2, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium in flyweight Muay Thai action that promises to be memorable for as long as it lasts.

ONE Fight Night 31 marks Guluzada’s main roster debut. He graduated from the ONE Friday Fights series with two scintillating knockouts in three fights to earn a US$100,000 contract and stamp his name as one to watch.

However, Climaco will not conform to the youngster’s blitzing style. If Guluzada rushes in, the Filipino-American believes he’ll make him pay dearly.

“I just feel like he’s going to run into something he doesn’t see coming. He’ll dart in, and I’ll catch him,” he said.

“So I’m not necessarily going to say I’m going to be looking for it, but it will present itself when it’s there. And, of course, I’m going to go for the finish still.”

Sean Climaco believes his maturity will play key role in defeating Akif Guluzada

Sean Climaco’s in-ring experience may not be as lengthy as Akif Guluzada’s, but he believes being older and wiser will play into his hands at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II.

When looking at his 19-year-old foe, he sees a lot of his younger self. But now, Climaco has acquired maturity, resiliency, and composure.

He shown that across three outings in ONE Championship. He expects to display that difference in maturity when the bell rings.

“I’m at this stage of my career now, I feel like guys who are young and hungry that come guns blazing — I’m more like the patient fighter. Because back then, I used to be that type of fighter that always wants to go forward and go guns blazing,” Climaco said.

“So I feel like this is a step up for him to be facing a guy in his prime and more of a mature fighter.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

ONE Championship Sean Climaco

Related

Tye Ruotolo

Tye Ruotolo gunning for fast finish in third clash with Dante Leon

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 24, 2025
Chatri Sityodtong
ONE Championship

Chatri Sityodtong praises new signing as the "Mike Tyson" of kickboxing

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 23, 2025

Former K-1 Champion Yuki Yoza is the latest acquisition for Chatri Sityodtong and ONE Championship, which has amassed one of the strongest striking realms in combat sports.

Liam Harrison
ONE Championship

Liam Harrison feels he has a "new lease of life" ahead of ONE Championship return

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 23, 2025

British Muay Thai legend Liam Harrison’s bantamweight Muay Thai showdown with Soe Lin Oo this summer has sparked plenty of talk about retirement. But that doesn’t seem to be the case entirely.

Kongthoranee Sor Sommai
Nong-O Hama

Kongthoranee looks to make definitive point in Nong-O rematch

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 22, 2025

Third-ranked flyweight Muay Thai star Kongthoranee Sor Sommai wants to end his rivalry with former ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Hama on Friday, May 2.

Zebaztian Kadestam
Zebaztian Kadestam

Zebaztian Kadestam aims to keep KO record intact versus Isi Fitikefu

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 22, 2025

Former ONE Welterweight MMA World Champion Zebaztian Kadestam has delivered an extensive list of knockouts throughout his eight years in ONE Championship. Now he wants to keep that going versus Isi Fitikefu.

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao

Nong-O promises a different outcome in Kongthoranee rematch

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 17, 2025
Tye Ruotolo
ONE Championship

Tye Ruotolo excited for "second chance" at ONE Fight Night 31 following knee injury

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 17, 2025

Competition has been a constant in the life of ONE Welterweight Submission Grappling World Champion Tye Ruotolo. But that all changed when he suffered a debilitating knee injury last summer.

Isi Fitikefu
ONE Championship

Isi Fitikefu takes aim at ONE Championship's top fighters

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 17, 2025

Rising welterweight MMA star Isi Fitikefu didn’t sign with ONE Championship to make up the numbers. He’s committed to reaching the division’s pinnacle, and he wants to face the very best fighters in the world en route to the top.

Liam Nolan
ONE Championship

Liam Nolan opens up on how call with ONE Championship boss reignited his career

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 17, 2025

British striker Liam Nolan decided to call it a day at the young age of 27 years old following a loss in February 2024. That was, however, until an encouraging call came from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Sean Climaco
Sean Climaco

Sean Climaco opens up on loss of father: "You have to keep moving forward"

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 17, 2025

Flyweight Muay Thai star Sean Climaco is currently tackling the arduous process of grief after losing his dad last summer, a frightening part of life that nobody ever truly prepares for. He’s taking it day by day.