Rose Namajunas looks ahead to possible next opponents after UFC Atlanta win

Former UFC champion Rose Namajunas has called her shot regarding possible next opponents after her win at UFC Atlanta.

Last night, Rose Namajunas got back on track in a big way. She survived a nasty looking submission attempt from Miranda Maverick before ultimately, on the scorecards, defeating her. It was a solid return to form for the former two-time world champion and off the back of it, many are wondering where she now lies within the flyweight division.

She clearly wants a title shot, but there are a few names ahead of her right now in the pecking order. Namajunas is a patient person and we’re sure she would be more than willing to take on another top contender, and in the post-fight press conference, she confirmed as much.

Namajunas listed a handful of names who she could face off against next as things really start to heat up at 125 pounds.