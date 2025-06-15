Rose Namajunas looks ahead to possible next opponents after UFC Atlanta win
Former UFC champion Rose Namajunas has called her shot regarding possible next opponents after her win at UFC Atlanta.
Last night, Rose Namajunas got back on track in a big way. She survived a nasty looking submission attempt from Miranda Maverick before ultimately, on the scorecards, defeating her. It was a solid return to form for the former two-time world champion and off the back of it, many are wondering where she now lies within the flyweight division.
RELATED: UFC Atlanta Results: Rose Namajunas defeats Miranda Maverick (Highlights)
She clearly wants a title shot, but there are a few names ahead of her right now in the pecking order. Namajunas is a patient person and we’re sure she would be more than willing to take on another top contender, and in the post-fight press conference, she confirmed as much.
Namajunas listed a handful of names who she could face off against next as things really start to heat up at 125 pounds.
Namajunas considers next opponents
“Before this fight, I was looking at Viviane (Araujo), but she’s matched up with Tracy (Cortez).
“I just fought Erin, so that wouldn’t make sense…they probably wouldn’t wanna do that,” Namajunas added. “There’s Natalia (Silva), there’s Alexa Grasso.
“Any of those girls, anybody that’s in the top five or whatever.
“If something crazy happens and I’m deserving of a title shot, I’d love that as well. But I want to be deserving, so whatever it takes to get that.”
“I think Alexa Grasso would probably be stylistically a little bit better for me. I think Natalia, her speed is very tricky and she sustains it for a very long time.
“She (Silva) would be I think more of a trickier fight,” Namajunas added. “(But) Alexa has the experience in terms of the title fights and everything like that.”
Quotes via Bloody Elbow
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Rose Namajunas UFC