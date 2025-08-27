Ibragim Dauev credits Anatoly Malykhin for career guidance: “We’re not just friends, but family”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - August 26, 2025

Ibragim Dauev owes his ONE Championship career to Anatoly Malykhin‘s generosity and guidance. The Russian featherweight credits his compatriot with providing the connection and mentorship that transformed his fighting career.

Ibragim Dauev

Dauev faces undefeated Akbar Abdullaev in featherweight MMA action at ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video on Friday, September 5, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium. The 24-year-old seeks to extend his perfect promotional record to 4-0 against dangerous opposition.

Dauev contacted Malykhin while contemplating a move to Thailand for better career opportunities. The Chechen fighter had no connections in the region when he reached out to the two-division ONE MMA World Champion for advice.

Malykhin responded immediately and connected Dauev with the right people to secure his ONE Championship debut. The heavyweight understood the challenges of pursuing greatness far from home.

Their relationship began with Malykhin picking up Dauev at the airport upon his arrival in Thailand. He arranged accommodation, showed him around the city, and took him out for dinner during those crucial first days.

Dauev discovered that Malykhin’s generosity extended far beyond initial assistance. The former three-division king became a mentor who shaped both his fighting approach and personal character development.

“I first reached out to Anatoly, asking for help with my fight. He responded immediately and suggested I contact Anita. He advised me. Together, they helped me get a fight in ONE Championship,” Dauev said.

“As a mentor, he’s really great – he always tells you what to do. His mentorship has influenced me in everything, both in and out of the ring. In the ring, he toughened my character, and outside the ring, he showed me that the most important thing is to be human.”

Ibragim Dauev aims for championship success

Training alongside a ONE MMA World Champion provides daily motivation for Dauev’s own title aspirations. Malykhin’s work ethic during gym sessions demonstrates the dedication required for success.

The Russian featherweight believes he can achieve similar heights through continued hard work and proper guidance. Dauev wants to repay Malykhin’s support by helping him reclaim heavyweight gold against “Reug Reug” at ONE 173.

“It’s always a pleasure to train side by side with a World Champion – you feel that you can become a champion yourself one day if you work just as hard,” he said.

“He’s going to have three belts – it’s going to happen. And I want to become a champion like him.”

