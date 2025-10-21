UFC star thinks Tom Aspinall represents the next stage of divisional dominance

By Harry Kettle - October 21, 2025
Tom Aspinall UFC victory

UFC star Michael ‘Venom’ Page believes Tom Aspinall, like Jon Jones, can dominate his division as world champion.

In the main event of UFC 321 this weekend, Tom Aspinall will defend his UFC heavyweight championship. He will do so against Ciryl Gane, and it’ll serve as the first time he defends the belt as the undisputed champ of the division.

RELATED: Henry Cejudo thinks Tom Aspinall vs Jon Jones is biggest possible UFC White House main event

While many believe Aspinall has what it takes to win, and do so in dominant fashion, this could be the last opportunity that Gane has to hold the strap in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. With that in mind, you’d have to think the Frenchman will put everything he’s got into this performance in order to prove that he belongs with the elite at heavyweight.

In the eyes of Aspinall’s fellow Englishman MVP, though, Tom has the potential to do something fairly unprecedented in his reign as champion.

MVP praises Aspinall ahead of UFC 321

“I’m a fan of Ciryl Gane, as well. I just feel like Tom Aspinall is the next generation of the same thing we saw the likes of Jon Jones doing in terms of the dominant fashion that he took over his division,” Page told TNT Sports.

“I feel like the same thing is going to happen with Tom Aspinall. That style at heavyweight is unseen. Ciryl Gane has a little bit of a bounce to him, as well. I just don’t think he’s got the same snap and power that Tom Aspinall has, as well as the ground game, although you probably won’t see it in this fight. I feel like he could get a knockout in this fight.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Tom Aspinall UFC

