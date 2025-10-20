Tom Aspinall’s father doesn’t see how Ciryl Gane can defeat his son at UFC 321

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 20, 2025
Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane during UFC 321 presser

Tom Aspinall’s father and coach isn’t sold on Ciryl Gane being able to find success at UFC 321.

Aspinall will be defending the UFC Heavyweight Championship against Gane in the main event of UFC 321 on Saturday. The two will collide inside Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. It’ll be Aspinall’s first fight as the undisputed titleholder, as he held interim gold before Jon Jones retired.

During the UFC 321 countdown show, Aspinall’s dad explained why he doesn’t believe Gane will be able to give his son problems on fight night (via Bloody Elbow).

“Ciryl Gane is a good point fighter,” Andy Aspinall said. “You know, he’s a kickbox flicker and toucher. He finishes fights, but he takes a lot of shots to finish people. Tom’s a lot more clinical. I don’t think [Gane’s] skill set will cause [Tom] issues at all.”

During a media scrum with reporters back in September, Gane said he’ll be well prepared for Aspinall thanks to the time he’s put in the gym with his own head coach.

“Sometimes life is a little bit strange because some bad results and then people think that you’ve never worked on your ground game, on your grappling,” Gane said. “But believe me, as someone who’s come from Thai boxing as well, I’ve got a team behind me. My coach Fernand Lopez, we’ve worked on our ground game.

“These are experts. We know exactly what we’re doing. Sometimes I’ve not been able to show it and that’s on me, but this time, believe me, I’ve been working, and hopefully I can show it this time around.”

It won’t be long before fight fans find out who will walk out of Abu Dhabi with the undisputed UFC Heavyweight Championship. Make sure to stick with the BJPenn.com homepage for live coverage of UFC 321 on Saturday.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Ciryl Gane Tom Aspinall UFC

Related

Ilia Topuria introduced by UFC Octagon announcer Bruce Buffer

UFC champion Ilia Topuria can be tested with one key strategy, says renowned coach

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 20, 2025
UFC fighter Max Holloway training
UFC

Max Holloway shuts down UFC featherweight's callout: 'We're not taking it serious'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 20, 2025

Max Holloway doesn’t like the idea of facing one UFC featherweight who is known for their exciting fighting style.

Brendan Allen punches Reinier de Ridder at UFC Vancouver
UFC

Reinier de Ridder's coach explains decision to throw in the towel at UFC Vancouver

Harry Kettle - October 20, 2025

Reinier de Ridder’s coach Harun Ozkan has released a statement following his student’s defeat at UFC Vancouver.

Paul Felder, Duke Roufus
Paul Felder

Paul Felder pays emotional tribute to Duke Roufus following his death

Harry Kettle - October 20, 2025

Former UFC fighter Paul Felder has paid tribute to Duke Roufus following the legendary MMA coach’s death.

Jon Jones and Alex Pereira
Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan calls for huge Alex Pereira vs Jon Jones fight to happen at UFC White House

Harry Kettle - October 20, 2025

Joe Rogan is interested in seeing Alex Pereira and Jon Jones square off at next summer’s UFC White House event.

Manon Fiorot

Manon Fiorot wants quick turnaround following big win at UFC Vancouver

Harry Kettle - October 20, 2025
UFC Octagon view
UFC

UFC Vancouver fighter calls robbery following third straight loss

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 19, 2025

One fighter who competed on the UFC Vancouver card believes he was snubbed.

Merab Dvalishvili grapples with Petr Yan during their fight in Las Vegas
Petr Yan

Petr Yan labeled 'cringey' for injury claims about first Merab Dvalishvili fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 19, 2025

Petr Yan’s injury claims have drawn the ire of Merab Dvalishvili’s coach.

Alex Pereira UFC fighter introduction
Jiri Prochazka

Alex Pereira's UFC 320 KO win over Magomed Ankalaev didn't surprise former foe

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 19, 2025

An ex-foe of Alex Pereira isn’t surprised that “Poatan” regained the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship by knocking Magomed Ankalaev out.

Mike Malott UFC Vancouver win
UFC

Mike Malott responds to low blow controversy in UFC Vancouver win

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 19, 2025

Mike Malott won his UFC Vancouver fight against Kevin Holland, but there was some controversy.