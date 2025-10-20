Tom Aspinall’s father doesn’t see how Ciryl Gane can defeat his son at UFC 321

Tom Aspinall’s father and coach isn’t sold on Ciryl Gane being able to find success at UFC 321.

Aspinall will be defending the UFC Heavyweight Championship against Gane in the main event of UFC 321 on Saturday. The two will collide inside Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. It’ll be Aspinall’s first fight as the undisputed titleholder, as he held interim gold before Jon Jones retired.

During the UFC 321 countdown show, Aspinall’s dad explained why he doesn’t believe Gane will be able to give his son problems on fight night (via Bloody Elbow).

“Ciryl Gane is a good point fighter,” Andy Aspinall said. “You know, he’s a kickbox flicker and toucher. He finishes fights, but he takes a lot of shots to finish people. Tom’s a lot more clinical. I don’t think [Gane’s] skill set will cause [Tom] issues at all.”

During a media scrum with reporters back in September, Gane said he’ll be well prepared for Aspinall thanks to the time he’s put in the gym with his own head coach.

“Sometimes life is a little bit strange because some bad results and then people think that you’ve never worked on your ground game, on your grappling,” Gane said. “But believe me, as someone who’s come from Thai boxing as well, I’ve got a team behind me. My coach Fernand Lopez, we’ve worked on our ground game.

“These are experts. We know exactly what we’re doing. Sometimes I’ve not been able to show it and that’s on me, but this time, believe me, I’ve been working, and hopefully I can show it this time around.”

It won't be long before fight fans find out who will walk out of Abu Dhabi with the undisputed UFC Heavyweight Championship.