Drew Dober reveals he lost his unborn child during UFC Vancouver camp

By Harry Kettle - October 21, 2025
Drew Dober

UFC veteran Drew Dober has revealed that he lost his unborn child during training camp for UFC Vancouver.

It’s safe to say that Drew Dober has been through his fair share of adversity in the Octagon recently. Last Saturday night, though, Drew was able to get back in the win column when he defeated and finished Kyle Prepolec in a great battle at UFC Vancouver.

As we look ahead to the future, it’ll be interesting to see what Dober opts to do next in his mixed martial arts career. He’s 37 years of age, and if he’s going to go on one more run, it needs to happen now.

In his post-fight press conference appearance, however, Dober revealed that he was dealing with more than just a losing streak.

Dober opens up after UFC Vancouver

“Three losses definitely hurts,” Dober said. “I’ve never been in this period of my life. You get a lot of questions about retirement. In camp, unfortunately, I lost my (unborn) child. We’ve been dealing with a lot, and a lot of pressure. It just forced me to think about what I care about, why do I do this, and what’s been going wrong.”

“I started taking myself a little too seriously,” Dober said. “I don’t know if it was the knockout record or just being a family man or just being paid more. Who knows? But I had to remind myself why I started and what kept me going. I was living in my car trying to be a fighter, trying to make it to the UFC.

“There was a certain attitude of, ‘I don’t care what happens. Just let me enjoy this.’ We had to get rid of all the expectation and taking myself too seriously. So now in this fight, I got to fight like it could be my last. You just enjoy it. I had a great dance partner in Kyle. Man, I absolutely loved every moment I was in there. It just unfortunately took me to the third round to find the dog. We’re going to bring it in a little sooner next time.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

